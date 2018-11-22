North America Stretchable Electronics Market Price, Applications Scenario, Demand and Top Players Profiling Report 2018-23 by TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “North America Stretchable Electronics Market By Component, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023’’, North America stretchable electronics market is forecast to grow at an astounding 83% CAGR during 2018 – 2023. Rising investments in R&D of stretchable electronics by leading educational institutes, such as Stanford University and the University of Illinois for developing stretchable electronics, such as stretchable sensors and organic solar cells are expected to fuel the region’s stretchable electronics market during the forecast period. MC10 Inc., StretchSense Limited., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, FINELINE Ltd., and imec USA are the major players operating in North America stretchable electronics market.

Increasing number of spin-offs of leading educational institutes, such as MC10 and growing consumer electronics market is expected to drive the region’s stretchable electronics market over the course of the next five years. By component, photovoltaics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the stretchable electronics market, owing to the increased R&D of stretchable photovoltaics for consumer electronics and smart apparel. Rising need for performing accurate & efficient health monitoring and improving user comfort level of medical devices, such as pacemakers and wearable sensors is leading to growing adoption of stretchable electronics in healthcare applications. United States accounts for the largest revenue share, owing to the high adoption of consumer electronics and the presence of leading institutes carrying out R&D on stretchable electronics.

“Stretchable electronics products such as stretchable sensors and electronic skin are expected to boost the performance of smart athletic gears, which in turn is anticipated to increase the popularity of stretchable electronics in North America. In addition, growing advancements in the manufacturing process of electronic products, coupled with growing advancements in electroactive polymers are expected to boost the manufacturing of stretchable electronic products in North America in the coming years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm. Some of the major players operating in North America stretchable electronics market are MC10 Inc., StretchSense Limited., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, FINELINE Ltd., imec USA, etc.

“North America Stretchable Electronics Market By Component, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023” has analyzed the potential of stretchable electronics market, and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and trends. The report will serve in offering the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by North America stretchable electronics market.