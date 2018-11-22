Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market to represent a significant expansion at 6.4% CAGR by 2026

Portable ultrasound bladder scanner market is projected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast perioddue to factors such as new technological advancement, high end of accuracy, rise in the prevalence of urological diseases such as urinary tract infections, bladder control problems, Post-Void residual bladder volume and others. In addition, increasing health care expenditure and rising geriatric population globally are likely to contribute to the growth of the market. In terms of revenue, the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market is expected to reach US$ 172 Mn in 2026, witnessing a year-over-year growth of 6.4%.

Rising demand for portable ultrasound bladder scanner and growing awareness about the benefits associated with non- invasive diagnostic procedure are the other factors anticipatedto drive the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market during the forecast period from 2016–2026.Factors such as rising prevalence of urological diseases,rising adoption of non-invasive, painless diagnostic procedures, increased efficiency of ultrasound bladder scanners and better patient convenience and safetyis expected to fuel the revenue growth of global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market over the forecast period. Economic factors such as increased healthcare costs per patient, andfocus on acquisitions and collaboration among companies to expand their urology product portfolio are expected to boost growth of global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market over the forecast period.

Sales of portable ultrasound bladder scanner have remained quite healthy in the U.S. market, making North America the most beneficial market globally.North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner marketrevenue was accounted to be US$35.9 Mn in 2015, with the U.S. accounting for majority of revenue share.

By product type, 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner accounted for higher revenue share in global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market as compared to 2D portable ultrasound bladder scanner product segment. The segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 159.2 Mn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. 2D portable ultrasound bladder scanner product type segment accounted for US$ 11.4 Mn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period. However, the 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner segment is expected to record significant growth rate during the forecast period in terms of both revenue and volume due to high quality imaging and non-invasive diagnostic procedure to assess urological conditions.

By end-user, the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market is sub-segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.Hospitalsdominated the end-user segment of the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in terms of both revenue and volume in 2015.The segment dominated the market due to factors such as increasing number of people opting for non-invasive and painless bladder scanning procedure for diagnosis.Hospitals end user segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.However, diagnostic centersis expected to reach a value of US$ 26.2 Mn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.The portable ultrasound bladder scanner lowers catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI). CAUTI prolongs the unnecessary stay of patient in hospitals. Every year over 1 million catheterizations are done in hospitals of which 25% are unnecessary due to lack of guidelines for its use in various indications.

North America accounted for a major share of 40.2% of the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in 2015. Increasing prevalence of urological diseases, rising geriatric population, and active awareness campaigns about the risks associated with the bladder problems are the key factors contributing to the growth of the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in the region. In addition, introduction of new and innovative devices with advanced technological advancement and user friendly procedure technique also add fuel to the growth of portable ultrasound bladder scanner market. North America constitutes developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada. Revenues of APEJ are anticipated to grow by US$ 26.4 Mn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period in whereas Japanreflects a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period due toincreasing affordability of non-invasive procedures and favourable cost structure.

Key players in the global portable ultrasound bladder scannermarket include LABORIE (Investor AB), SRS Medical System Inc., Verathon Inc. (Roper Technologies), C. R. Bard, Inc., dBMEDx Inc., ECHO-SON S.A., GE Healthcare Inc., Sonostar Technologies Co., Limited and others. Major market players are adopting different strategies such as productlaunch and acquisitions to maintain the market share. In 2016, Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB acquired LABORIE, which has a strong focus on diagnostic devices and treatment of urologic disorders that is affecting the life of the people at a higher rate. Various acquisitions and collaboration are helping in the expansion of product catalogue and research and development activities.

