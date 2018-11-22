Scope in Asia-Pacific Stretchable Electronics Market: Opportunities and Forecast Report 2023 by TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “Asia-Pacific Stretchable Electronics Market By Component, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023’’, Asia-Pacific stretchable electronics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 90% during 2018 – 2023. Stretchable electronics market in the region is in its evolutionary phase, as most of the products are still under development and are expected to be commercially available in coming years. Increasing popularity of eco-friendly stretchable bio-batteries and growing investments in the development of soft robotics is expected to aid growth in Asia-Pacific stretchable electronics market during forecast period. Research & development activities by researchers from leading educational institutes, such as University of Tokyo to develop stretchable electronics, such as stretchable sensors and organic solar cells is expected to positively influence the region’s stretchable electronics market.

Development of organic photovoltaic by University of Tokyo is anticipated to boost the development of photovoltaics in the region. Owing to increasing need for renewable energy resources, the market for stretchable photovoltaics is expected to grow at a significant pace during forecast period. Consumer product application is expected to dominate the market, owing to high adoption of consumer electronics and rising population in the region. China accounts for the largest market share, owing to the high adoption of consumer electronics and presence of a number of OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) of consumer products.

Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific stretchable electronics market are StretchSense Limited, Imec India Private Limited, Imec Tokyo, etc.

“Growing investments in development of touch sensitive soft robotics, expanding consumer electronics market and rising focus towards development of touch sensitive electronic skin is expected to fuel the region’s stretchable electronics market. Furthermore, growing application of stretchable electronics in healthcare sector to boost accuracy of health monitoring devices using stretchable sensors and increasing popularity of organic solar cells is anticipated to positively impact Asia-Pacific stretchable electronics market during forecast period.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Asia-Pacific Stretchable Electronics Market By Component, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023” has analyzed the potential of stretchable electronics market, and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and trends. The report will serve in offering the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by Asia-Pacific stretchable electronics market.