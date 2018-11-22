Vehicle Remote Diagnostics market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 22, 2018: Automotive remote diagnostics enable automation of vehicle health check and diagnosis using a wireless network. Vehicle health check refers to monitoring vehicle performance by continuously checking and assessing real-time data of certain parameters.

In 2017, the global Vehicle Remote Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vehicle Remote Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle Remote Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Continental

Bosch

Vector Informatik

Delphi

Texas Instruments

Vidiwave

Actia

Automatic

AVL DITEST GmbH

Benedix

Magneti Marelli

EASE Diagnostics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Body Control

Chassis Management

Emission Management

Engine Management

Fleet Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Car

Sports Car

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Body Control

1.4.3 Chassis Management

1.4.4 Emission Management

1.4.5 Engine Management

1.4.6 Fleet Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.5.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.5.4 Passenger Car

1.5.5 Sports Car

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Size

2.2 Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

