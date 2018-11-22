Wind Turbine Pitch And Yaw Control System Market – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast | 2025

Wind turbines are designed to generate electricity as cheaply as possible by utilizing wind energy. Therefore, wind turbines are generally designed so that they yield maximum output at wind speed of around 33 mph. They are designed specifically for certain wind speed. In case of stronger winds, it is necessary to waste the part of wind energy attacking on to the rotor blades, in order to prevent any significant damage to the turbine. Pitch and yaw control systems are used to prevent such damage. At high wind speed, pitch angle control or adjustments is the most effective way to control the power output.

This is achieved simply by changing the aerodynamic force on the blade. When the power output becomes too high, the electronic controller immediately sends a signal to pitch control mechanism. The pitch control mechanism then pitches or turns the rotor blade slightly away from approaching direction of the wind. The pitch system also brings back the rotor to original position when the desired wind speeds are achieved.

The term “yaw” refers to the rotation of the entire wind turbine on horizontal axis. Yaw control is important, as it ensures that the turbine is constantly facing into the wind to maximize the power output. Pitch and yaw control systems can be segmented based on the torque capacity. The systems can also be segmented into input options such as inline version, angular version, and combined version. In terms of application, the pitch and yaw control system market can be segregated into onshore wind turbines and offshore wind turbines.

Increase in demand for power supply and rise in awareness about the usage of renewable energy are the key drivers of the wind turbine pitch and yaw control system market. Many countries across the world are encouraging the usage of wind energy as an option for conventional power generation techniques. Wind energy is a clean source of energy. It can generate electricity without any environmental impact. Pitch and yaw control systems not only reduce the potential damage to wind turbine, but can also help increase the efficiency of the turbine. However, high cost of installation of wind turbine remains a key restraint of the wind turbine pitch and yaw control system market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to account for major share of the wind turbine pitch and yaw control system market. The region has high wind power installed capacity in the world. Countries such as China and India are experiencing high rate of industrialization and urbanization. These countries possess high wind power installed capacity. North America and Europe are also likely to constitute key share of the market after Asia Pacific. The U.S. has high installed capacity of wind power in North America. Consumption of wind power is estimated to be high in Europe in the near future.