Akshay Kumar & Prasoon Joshi attend the World Toilet Summit 2018 in Mumbai

Renowned Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar and Award Winning Lyricist Prasoon Joshi attended the grand opening ceremony of the World Toilet Summit 2018 at the iconic Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai.

Jointly organised by Singapore based World Toilet Organisation, Ecosan Services Foundation and Innovations India Advertising & Events Pvt. Ltd., The World Toilet Summit 2018 was conducted in Mumbai on 19th & 20th November 2018, under the patronage of the Government of Maharashtra and was supported by Industry Leaders like Lixil, RB, Merino, SLK Foundation & GIZ.

The Summit saw active participation of noteworthy dignitaries like Sh. Suresh Prabhu – Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, Sh. Devendra Fadnavis – Chief Minister Maharashtra, Sh. Akshay Kumar – Renowned Bollywood Superstar, Sh. Prasoon Joshi – Award Winning Lyricist & Script Writer, Mr. Jack Sim – Founder World Toilet Organisation, Singapore to name a few.

In his address, Fadnavis said: “I hail the efforts by World Toilet Organisation and all its partners in taking necessary steps to achieve ODF status. I am sure with the given pace; we will make ODF India by 2019, as planned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.”

Bollywood Superstar and a Champion of many Social Causes Akshay Kumar enthralled the audiences and the media by cleaning a toilet seat on stage and urged them to contribute at their individual level to sensitise people about the consequences of open defecation and the importance of clean toilets.

Organised in support of the Government’s ‘’Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’’ launched by Hon. Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi, that aims to achieve the ‘open defecation free status’ by 2019, The WTS 2018 aimed to be a key motivational factor towards the successful completion of this mission.

“We are absolutely proud to be associated with such a meaningful event, where more than 300 International and National experts including delegates from leading corporate houses, government agencies, ULB’s, NGOs and social business delegates attended the Summit that acted as an international networking platform to exchange knowledge, and leverage media and corporate support in an effort to influence policy-makers and governments to promote clean sanitation and public health policies.” said Ashish Mishra, COO Innovations India Advertising & Events Pvt. Ltd.

The World Toilet Summit 2018 saw highly interactive sessions with keynote speakers, panel discussions, awards and exhibitors all aimed at leveraging on local as well as international movements which will be supportive to the Swachh Bharat Mission. Mr. Jack Sim conveyed his belief in the necessity of a comprehensive behavioural change strategy to focus on bringing the change in the mind set of people and also to provide a sustainable solution for easy access.

The World Toilet Summit 2018 successfully conveyed a strong message to address current sanitation challenges in India and the world.