Corporate Public Speaking Training With Dave Crane

David Crane

Office No. 1 & 72, Oasis Centre

Sheikh Zayed Road,

Dubai. U.A.E

Tel: +971 50 552 4316

Public speaking is vital in the corporate world as it is an ingredient for business success. Effective public speaking skills will make a difference whether it is at a board meeting, presentation or open air seminar. It is a known fact that effective communication skills drive a company’s growth. Often, there are powerful speakers at the forefront of an organisation’s success. Dave Crane offers exclusive public speaking courses in Dubai to enhance communication skills and take away the nerves of performing in public.

The truth is not many people have the fundamental skills of public speaking. This can hurt the potential growth of an organisation. For example, if a sales employee doesn’t have the proper communication skills to speak effectively to their audience and sell a product it will have a direct impact on the growth. These are tangible business outcomes that can hurt overall growth.

Dave Crane is a master of public speaking and wants to share his skills and techniques with corporations that want to build up their employees with effective public speaking skills. His sessions are tailor made to suit the specific objectives of corporations which include enhanced communication and personal development.

Dave Crane’s public speaking courses in Dubai are often customized to suit the specific corporation’s requirements. “Transform your organisation to have better public speakers”, says Dave. “I offer a number of exclusive training courses with digital follow-up so that the education can continue for the participants. I want you to learn to think in an engaging and positive way. These are the vibes that you need to put out when speaking in public”.

Dave Crane notes, “For many, public speaking is scary and they fear embarrassment. I set out to ensure that presenters avoid common pitfalls and learn to capture their audience’s attention. You will learn how to tackle nerves, maintain confidence and cope more effectively in public speaking situations”.

About Dave Crane

Dave Crane has delivered hundreds of presentations and inspired audiences around the world by sharing his powerful approach to life. He is a motivational speaker, business coach, life designer and corporate trainer amongst the many other things. He has trained individuals and teams to communicate an authentic message and enhance their presentation skills to achieve more effective results. Dave has award winning TV shows and over four decades of hosting experience. For more information, visit my website on https://www.davecraneglobal.com/