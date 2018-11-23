Get Your Laundry Done With Just One Click!

Mobile apps are catering to the growing demand for on demand laundry services owing to the convenience. These mobile apps allow customers to remotely order dry-cleaning or laundry service, share preferences and request delivery. On demand laundry service providers pick up clothes and linen from customers, clean and deliver it back to customers at a preferred time. The customers automatically receive notifications about the pickup, estimated date and time of drop off and total cost of the service. Gata Hub, WashClub, Starchup and Washio are some of the mobile apps being used for on-demand laundry services.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE DRY-CLEANING AND LAUNDRY SERVICES GLOBAL MARKET AT $68 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for more than one-fifth of the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

Order the report at

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, laundry service firms are offering sustainable laundry services by adopting green cleaning practices and are implementing technologies/methods to reduce their carbon foot print. Some dry cleaning service firms have stopped using regular dry cleaning chemicals such as Perchloroethylene which are harmful to humans when exposed and are promoting their sustainable practices to entice customers who are concerned towards environment. Additionally, certain firms have started adopting other measures such as reuse of waste water, adoption of commercial laundry machines which are energy efficient and use low amount of water, thus effectively reducing the carbon foot print. This also increases firm’s profits by reducing utilities bills for resources such as water, power and sewage. For instance, AquaFresco filtration technology enables the washing machine to reuse 95% of the laundry wastewater. This technology is expected to lead to water savings in large quantum.

Download a sample of the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=184&type=smp

CSC Service Works was the largest player in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market, with revenues of $369 million in 2017. The company’s growth strategy aims at increasing its share in the global laundry, dry-cleaning and textile service market and expands into new geographic markets by acquiring companies in similar industries.

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented into Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners; Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated); Linen And Uniform Supply.

Coin-operated Laundries and Drycleaners comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing self-service, coin-operated laundry and dry-cleaning facilities for public use.

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated) comprises establishments primarily engaged in laundering, dry cleaning, and pressing apparel and linens of all types, including leather. These establishments may also provide clothing repair and alteration services. Laundry pick-up and delivery stations, operated independently from power laundries and dry-cleaning plants, and establishments primarily engaged in cleaning, repairing and storing fur garments are also included.

Linen and Uniform Supply comprises establishments primarily engaged in supplying, on a rental or contract basis, laundered items, such as uniforms, gowns and coats, table linens, bed linens, towels, clean room apparel, and treated mops or shop towels.

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com for more information on this and many other titles.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info