Gurugram a Perfect Leisure Hit

Gurgaon is also emerging as a popular getaway among the holiday mongers. In addition to
the world-class infrastructure, this city also offers a wide range of places to visit and things
to do. Located within a close proximity to several other prominent tourist destinations, one
can also find a wide range of places to visit in Gurgaon.
Be it within or around the city-limits, you will always find ample of scenic places to visit in
Gurgaon. If you are planning for a trip to this emerging business hub, here is a list that will
take you through some of the unknown or least discovered places in Gurgaon.
People living in Gurgaon today are able to enjoy a leisurely ambience found only in villages.
This means that such city dwellers can enjoy being surrounded by greenery, being near
gentle animals found only in villages, see fowl running freely, and sample wholesome village
food only a short distance away from their big city homes.
A Village in the Heart of a City
In the heart of every Indian, among the most romantic settings in the world is that of the
Indian village. Being intimate with nature and living in harmony with it is sacrosanct to most
Indians the majority of whom still live in the countryside. Those of us who’ve adopted an
urban pace and western mannerisms often still pine to be surrounded by greenery, to gaze
upon green fields and smell the sweet fragrance of rich earthy soil. No greater evidence for
our love of nature is needed than the understanding that Lutyen’s Delhi is the most
luxurious residential destination in NCR precisely because it is the greenest region of NCR.
Replicating a village theme is easy; doing so in the middle of the urban jungle is far harder.
In all of Gurgaon, there are probably less than 100 functioning water wells yet access to
such wells among the residents of Gurgaon is scarce or virtually non-existent. I believe that
the ambiance of a village is only truly complete once a village has a functioning well from
which water can be pulled using a traditional rope and pulley mechanism. For residents of
Gurgaon to enjoy the amenities of a village means having a holistic experience that includes
green fields, clean pristine water sourced from wells, seeing fully functional village homes
that are constructed using traditional techniques and material.
Most of us who live in Indian cities are only a few generations removed from those who
moved from the countryside to the then much smaller Indian cities. Since then the sheer
size and scope of Indian cities have changed as has the lifestyle adopted by today's urban
Indians. Hence today there is a real need for many of us to experience the adventure that
living in the countryside offers. This is made possible by creating a lively village in the heart
of a city such as Gurgaon.
Leisure and Adventure a Short Distance Away
When one pictures the most picturesque of Indian village’s visions of beautiful mud huts,
fowl, cattle, and simple beasts of burden spring to mind. A setting a short distance away
that offers visitors access to such privileges is called for to help us turn our attention back to
our roots. In the collective human memory, cities are an aberration, while village life lasted
millennia.
In addition to offering a leisurely and rejuvenating outing, a village setting also offers
additional fun activities, especially for children. At such a site, children may safely engage in
activities such as gliding down a zip line or riding in a cart pulled by simple and gentle camel
or oxen. Furthermore at such a village children also enjoy chasing fowl such as ducks into a
large lake that serves as the bird’s home. Adventure also beckons those who enjoy motor
vehicles as they can practice their hand at driving and manoeuvring a genuine tractor trailer
across an open field. It’s much more challenging and exciting than one imagines.
Leisure is Incomplete without a Banquet
Authentic food plays a part in truly experiencing life in a village. Foods such as “sarson ka
saag” and “makki ki roti” are staples in the prosperous state of Haryana and are found
regularly on household menus in the state. But to truly enjoy such dishes and others at their
best demands that the setting where they are served do justice to rural India. This is why a
village in a city that offers such authentic cuisine in an authentic rural setting is so precious
today.
While there are many places in Gurgaon where an individual or even a family can find time
to relax, as a perfect leisure hit destination few can match Surajgarh Farms for its genuine
village ambiance and the touch of adventure it offers visitors from Gurgaon and from across
the NCR.