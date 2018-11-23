Over the last few months, Rachna Sharma renowned as “TechbuffRachna”,has been recieving congratulatory messages for getting success in her new venture of Influencing Marketing In India. Rachna Sharma says, builders were confused where to invest to market their Real Estate projects or brand building. She saw it as an opportunity & influenced their Real Estate projects for sale. Also, she is helping out some High net-worth Investors to invest their money in fast growing industry of startups. Nowadays, money from new investors into startups are flowing like never before. Rachna Sharma help them identify the startup which is going get them the most return & invest their money. Looking at the success in the Real Estate Niche, she launched her influencer marketing services in various niches.