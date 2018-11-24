Global 3D Animation Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast

Global 3D Animation Market was valued US$ 12.04 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 30.02 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.1% during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Technique, Component, Deployment, End-user, and region.

Further, 3D Animation Market based on Technique includes 3D Modeling, Motion Graphics, 3D rendering, and Visual Effects. Component is sub-segmented into Hardware, Software, and Service.

On-premise, and On-demand are segmented under Deployment segment, whereas End-user segment includes Media & Entertainment, Architecture & Construction, Education & Academics, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life sciences, Government & Defense, and others.

The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.Global 3D Animation MarketBy deployment, the market is segmented into on-premises and on demand. The on-demand segment is estimated to register the high growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on 3D animation technique, 3D modeling is a technique in computer graphics for creating a 3D digital representation of any object or surface. 3D rendering is nothing but the automatically converting 3D wire frame models into 2D images on a computer.

Motion graphics are pieces of digital animation which create the illusion of motion or rotation, and are usually combined with audio for use in multimedia projects. Visual Effects is the process by which imagery is created or manipulated outside the context of a live action shot in film making.

3D animation is rapidly used in the media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, and education & academics industries.

The major driver of 3D animation is wide used of 3D technology in the market and is expected to drive the market significantly. 3D animation techniques are one of the most active ways for communication as they display the human body in a polygonal form, which cannot be replicated using photography, sketch, and two-dimensional illustrations.

