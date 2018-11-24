Heilind Asia Pacific Expanded the Product Line with Harting

Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., announced an expanded inventory of electronic components and solutions from Harting which is one of the world’s leading providers of industrial connection technology for the three lifelines of Data, Signal and Power.

Hong Kong, November 21, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., announced an expanded inventory of electronic components and solutions from Harting which is one of the world’s leading providers of industrial connection technology for the three lifelines of Data, Signal and Power.

Harting is wholly-owned by Germany Harting International Co., Ltd. and a member of the German Harting International Group. Its products are mainly used in rail transportation, power management, automation, machinery etc. “Harting is one of the world’s leading providers of industrial connection technology; we are very pleased to be the authorized distributor of Harting. We believe the cooperation will enhance our supply capacity of connectors and other electronic components to the Asia market.” said Andrew Tan, Regional Product Marketing Manager of Heilind Asia Pacific. Harting develops, manufactures and sells electrical and electronic connectors, device terminations, network components as well as cable harnesses for networks or machinery, or for power and data application in factories.

Heilind supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments with products from more than 100 manufacturers in 25 different commodity categories. It was built and continues to operate on the ideals of deep inventory, flexible policies, responsive systems, knowledgeable technical support and unsurpassed customer service. It is these philosophies that have made Heilind the preeminent interconnect distributor in the world.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (http://www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”.

About HARTING:

HARTING Technology Group is the world’s leading supplier of industrial connectivity technology. The connection technology covers three lifelines “electricity”, “signal” and “data”, with 13 production plants and subsidiaries in 44 countries. The company also manufactures equipment for checkout areas, electromagnetic brakes for automotive and industrial applications, electric vehicle charging technology and cables, as well as hardware and software for customers and applications in automation technology, robotics and rail transit engineering. In the 2016/17 fiscal year, approximately 4,600 employees created a total of 672 million euros in revenue.

HARTING entered China in 1988 and was the first global connector manufacturer to receive China Compulsory Certification (CCC Group established standards in the connector industry). It can develop connection solutions and products according to customer needs, mainly serving factory automation and rail transit. , renewable energy, power distribution, machinery and robots, as well as LED market. Today, there are operations in Hong Kong, Zhuhai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Changsha, Wuhan, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Suzhou, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Zhengzhou, Qingdao, Tianjin, Beijing, Shenyang, Changchun, Taiyuan and Taipei. There are production plants in Zhuhai and Beijing. For more information, please refer to the company website http://www.harting.com.cn/.

Press Contact:

sarah luo

Heilind Asia Pacific

RM 1707-10,DELTA HOUSE,3 ON YIU ST

26119634

http://www.heilindasia.com/