Clubbercise Or Zumba To Get Fit

Fitness and health clubs are offering instructor-led group fitness classes combining workout formats. These combined formats mix traditional exercises to make exercising fun for people. Popular combined fitness formats include cycling and boxing, treadmill running and strength training and rowing and body weight training. For example, hashing, ZUU, clubbercise, gorilla circus and Zumba step are some of the common activities used in combined fitness formats.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE PARTICIPATORY SPORTS GLOBAL MARKET AT $292 BILLION in 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for approximately 30% of the global market, and the USA was the largest country accounting for approximately a quarter of the global participatory sports market.

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global participatory sports market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, Sports organizers are implementing virtual reality technology to improve the spectator experience in a sporting event. Virtual reality technology generates images, sounds and other sensations that simulates a physical presence in an imaginary environment. Clubs and teams are experimenting with simulated and 360-degree environments to enhance the match viewing experience of the fans by allowing them to have a virtual walkthrough of the stadium or the race track and view the match at different angles. For instance, NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs was broadcasted in VR. The viewers could watch the action from a mriad of angles, including underneath the basket. NASCAR has created an interactive fan area at the race tracks with the implementation of virtual reality.

The participatory sports market is segmented into Golf Courses And Country Clubs; Skiing Facilities; Marinas; Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers; Bowling Centers; Others.

