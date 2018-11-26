Intra-Abdominal Infection Treatment Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2028

Intra-abdominal infection are group of infections occurring within the abdominal cavity and vary from appendicitis, peritonitis, diverticulitis, cholecystitis, cholangitis, to pancreatitis characterized by high risk of complication resulting in high mortality despite treatment. According to the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Intra-abdominal infection generally extends beyond the organ of origin into the abdominal cavity and is associated with an abscess. Intra-abdominal infections are associated with symptoms such as epigastric pain radiating to the back, vomiting, posterior penetrating ulcer, nausea, decreased appetite and others.

Intra-Abdominal Infection Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The high prevalence of intra-abdominal infection coupled with the high mortality rates generate a large inelastic demand for the intra-abdominal infection treatment market. Appendicitis is the most common cause of Intra-abdominal infection resulting in more than 300,000 cases each year and over 1 million hospital days. In 2016 about 12.3 million cases of appendicitis were recorded in the U.S. resulting in more than 340,000 surgeries and about 54,870 deaths. Globally about 7.5% of people have appendicitis at some point in their life. Mortality rates associated with intra-abdominal infections vary from 3.5% with early infection to more than 60% with well-established infection with multiple organ failure. The high mortality rate of intra-abdominal infections is exemplified by peritonitis which have a mortality rate of about 10% when treated properly. Growing geriatric population is another driver of the intra-abdominal infection treatment market as risk of developing intra-abdominal infection and mortality increases with age. The mortality rate for intra-abdominal infection rises to about 40 % in the elderly.

The increasing exposure to bacteria such as staphylococci, Pseudomonas, Candida and Enterococci owing to rising pollution, urbanization is another driver of the intra-abdominal infection treatment market. Rowing resistance to antimicrobials such as penicillin and related beta-lactam antibiotics is another driver of the intra-abdominal infection treatment market value as this necessitates use of expensive antibiotics such as piperacillin, imipenem, ticarcillin, or ciprofloxacin. Diverticulosis affects more than 10% to 25% of the elderly and is the second leading cause of infection-related mortality in the intensive care units.

The growing menace of hospital and surgical acquired infections is a strong driver of the intra-abdominal infection treatment market. Almost 157,500 cases of surgical acquired infections were recorded in the United States per year resulting in approximately 8,205 deaths according to the center for disease control and prevention. Surgical acquired infections account for 11% of all deaths in intensive care units in the U.S. and account for a whopping $3.2 billion in attributable cost per year according to the center for disease control and prevention 2018 surgical acquired infections updates.

However, the increasing fragmentation of the market owing to penetration of generics is exerting a pricing pressure on the intra-abdominal infection treatment market. The excessive production capacity of antimicrobials is another cause expected to hamper the intra-abdominal infection treatment market.

Intra-Abdominal Infection Treatment Market: Segmentation

To gain a bird’s eye view of the global intra-abdominal infection treatment market, the report is segmented on the basis of drugs, pathogens, infection type, distribution channel, end users and region.

Based on the drugs, the global intra-abdominal infection treatment market can be segmented as,

Antibiotics

Anti-bacterials

Antifungals

Analgesics

Others

Based on the pathogens, the global intra-abdominal infection treatment market can be segmented as,

Gram-positive

Staphylococcus

Enterococcus

Streptococcus

Others

Gram-negative

Bacteroides

Clostridium

Proteus

Klebsiella

Pseudomonas

Enterobacter

coli

Others

Based on the infection type, the global intra-abdominal infection treatment market can be segmented as,

Community-acquired

Healthcare associated

Based on the distribution channel, the global intra-abdominal infection treatment market can be segmented as,

Institutional Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Based on the end users, the global intra-abdominal infection treatment market can be segmented as,

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Settings

Intra-Abdominal Infection Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for intra-abdominal infection treatment is expected to expand owing to growing incidence and the owing to growing stringency of regulations. For example, the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) established under the Affordable Care Act, penalize hospitals with higher-than-expected readmissions. Under the HRRP, hospitals can incur a penalty of up to 3% of their Medicare payments. The intra-abdominal infection treatment market trends include a definite shift in favor of developing regions of Asia Pacific, such as India and China.

Intra-Abdominal Infection Treatment Market: Regional Wise Outlook

The global intra-abdominal infection treatment market can be classified into the following region: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America, led by the U.S., is expected to account for the largest share in the global intra-abdominal infection treatment market, owing to the large demand, large healthcare expenditure, and large per capita income in the region.

The Asia Pacific intra-abdominal infection treatment market excluding Japan is projected to expand and dominate the scene in the near future, owing to the growing healthcare and healthcare expenditure. China and India are anticipated to account for the major share of the Asia Pacific intra-abdominal infection treatment market growth. Germany, France and the U.K., are projected to be the largest drivers of the Europe intra-abdominal infection treatment market. The Middle East and Africa intra-abdominal infection treatment market is anticipated to be dominated by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar.

Intra-Abdominal Infection Treatment Market: Market Participants

Some of the major vendors operating in the global intra-abdominal infection treatment market are Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Merck & Co., Roche Holding AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson., Sanofi SA., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company and others.