Mahoney Family Dentistry’s Restorative Services Bring Back People’s Great Smiles

[SOUTH BEND, 11/26/2018] – Mahoney Family Dentistry, a trusted dental services provider in South Bend, offers restorative services to everyone in the area. These services include:

Teeth Whitening

Unregulated use of teeth whitening products can do more harm than good. Mahoney Family Dentistry says that whitening should be guided by a dental professional. The clinic also offers the Whitening For Life program for its regular customers. Eligible patients receive free refills of teeth whitening products when they go on regular hygiene visits and buy a custom-designed whitening tray.

Crowns

A dental crowns is a ceramic or porcelain cap used to cover a tooth. Its purpose is to restore the appearance and strength of a damaged tooth. Dental crowns are most often used to save a tooth that has been weakened due to decay or injury. They may also be an option for patients with irregularly shaped teeth.

Fillings

The dental filling process includes removing decay from the teeth and then filing the remaining hole with an amalgam or composite material. Mahoney Family Dentistry offers both options to their patients.

Veneers

Veneers are made with tooth-colored, thin shells of porcelain or composite resin. They’re used to correct teeth that have irregular shapes or colors, usually due to chipping and wearing. They can also bridge small gaps between teeth.

Implants

Mahoney Family Dentistry has specialized training in dental implants. Dental implants have three components: the artificial crown, abutment, and screw which attach to the jawbone. They’re made to look and feel like real teeth. But careful planning is needed as it is an invasive procedure.

Bridges

Dental bridges fill a gap left by a missing tooth. This restorative option uses dental crowns on either side of the gap to secure one or more false teeth. This is a good alternative to implants, as it is less invasive.

Root Canal Therapy

Root canal therapy cleans the inside of teeth by locating affected teeth through x-ray and then removing infected pulp. The dentist also fills and seals the teeth from further infection.

From simple teeth whitening to implants, Mahoney Family Dentistry is dedicated to helping the community through their dental services.

About Mahoney Family Dentistry

Located in South Bend, Utah, Mahoney Family Dentistry believes in the use of preventative care and education to achieve optimal dental health. It offers a wide array of quality dental services that aim to affect not just their patients’ smile, but also their overall health.

The clinic is open on weekdays, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM from Monday to Thursday, and from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Friday.

For more information about Mahoney Family Dentistry and its services, visit http://www.mahoneydds.com.