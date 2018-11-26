Online Medical Card Launches Online Cannabis Store

Summary: Online Medical Card has launched an online cannabis store to help users find quality cannabis with no hassle.

Date: 27th November 2018

Online Medical Card has recently launch an online store.The company provides a wide range of CBD-based cannabis product, including CBD oils, patches, terpenes, sprays, concentrates, portable & desktop vaporizers and grinders.

Furthermore, the online cannabis store showcases products of many reputable brands such as My Next Vape, Airvape, Vape Vet Store, Vapes Authority, Gizmodo, and Davinci to offer users an easy access to their favorite products.

“We know that the cannabis industry is growing and more people are searching for high-quality cannabis products now. They are interested in knowing what’s out there and purchasing products without leaving their sweet homes,” said the Chief Executive Officer of Online Medical Card. “Our new store will meet specific needs of cannabis lovers allowing them to find products online and get customer support,” he further added.

Online Medical Card has gained remarkable reputation for providing medical marijuana recommendations online in just 10 minutes. The website helps patients get a new MMJ cards and they can also renew the current ones. The company has successfully made more than 250, 000 evaluations to date since 2001.

It has helped thousands of people improve the quality of their lives by getting legal access to medical cannabis in different US states. The website enables patients to submit forms online filing all the necessary details, medical history, etc. Then, patients can have an open discussion with experienced doctors using a secure platform through their digital devices and receive their MMJ recommendation letters through the email.

Online Medical Card’s new online cannabis store enables the customers get home delivery of any cannabis product at competitive rates. People can access the online store using both desktop and mobile platforms. The store accepts all the major credit and debit cards and provide free delivery on various orders and 100% money back guarantee.

At this time, online shopping facility is only available for customers in the United States of America. However, Online Medical Card has plans to expand this facility to many other countries soon.