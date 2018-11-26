Oral Hygiene market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 26, 2018: This report focuses on the global Oral Hygiene status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oral Hygiene development in United States, Europe and China.

Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping one’s mouth clean and free of disease and other problems (e.g. bad breath) by regular brushing and cleaning between the teeth. It is important that oral hygiene be carried out on a regular basis to enable prevention of dental disease. The most common types of dental disease are tooth decay and gum diseases, including gingivitis, and periodontitis.

Growing oral hygiene awareness among consumers is one of the major growth drivers for this market. Also, the proliferation of various oral conditions like tooth loss, dental caries, periodontitis among the aging population, and dry mouth and oral cancer will further enhance the prospects for growth in this market.

In 2017, the global Oral Hygiene market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Church & Dwight

Unilever

High Ridge Brands

Sanofi

GoSmile

Henkel

Jordan

Kao Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Primary Oral Hygiene Products

Secondary Oral Care Products

Market segment by Application, split into

Adult

Kids

Baby

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

