A Feedback management software for Amazon Sellers

Insight Mailer is an Amazon seller tool that allows users to manage their seller feedback and product reviews in real-time on a single dashboard. The tool provides Amazon sellers with rich data-driven insights and substantial promotional campaign features.

How does Insight Mailer fix Amazon seller pain points in the context of seller feedback and product reviews?

Let us suppose that an Amazon seller is selling 100+ products on Amazon. It requires extensive work and time to manually go through all his/her product page on daily basis to check if he had received negative feedback. As well, reaching out to satisfied customers manually requesting positive feedback is also a tedious process. But both of these actions are highly required for running Amazon business successfully. Insight Mailer helps sellers by taking care of these two actions effectively and automatically, hence cutting down on time and manual works.

Insight Mailer will keep the sellers informed as and when customers leave negative feedback or review. The tool also allows sellers to build professional rapport with their customers through a range of predefined Email templates that are tailored to every requirement. Sellers can take advantage of the professionalized Email templates to request feedback from satisfied customers. From sellers end, there is no requirement to invest their energy and time in drafting out Emails. He/she can choose a required template and trigger the Email at a single click.

What are the other ways in which Insight Mailer can help Amazon sellers?

In addition to effective feedback management, Insight Mailer provides an excellent feature that allows sellers to run product promotions at a single click. The tool provides the sellers with predefined templates that are professionally designed for the purpose of promotions and can be triggered either for a specific set or entire user base. Simple, effective and time-saving, Isn’t it?

Additionally, the tool provides rich insights like customer’s geography location, top selling products, repeat customer details, order statistics that can help sellers to manage Amazon business very effectively. These data-driven insights if used rightly can bring in a lot of flawless business decisions.

In precise, customer’s geolocation provides sellers with a clear idea about where their maximum/ minimum sales come from. Sellers can get a clear picture about their high and low selling products that help them to plan their inventory. The tool also provides sellers with details of customers who make repetitive purchases from them, that helps sellers to know about their valuable customers. Order statistics provides sellers with comprehensive details about the orders that are picked up, delivered, unshipped, returned, canceled. Plenty of inferences can be drawn out of these valuable data.