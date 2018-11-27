Bioavailability Enhancers Market to Experience Continued Significant Growth

Paraneoplastic pemphigus is an autoimmune disease characterized by the formation of blisters that affect the mucous membranes and / or skin. It falls under the “rare diseases” category and can affect both males and females. According to Ophanet, paraneoplastic pemphigus affects 1 in 2,000 people. It is a rare form of pemphigus usually associated with lymph proliferative disorders such as Castleman disease, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Paraneoplastic pemphigus is a highly serious and rare form of pemphigus, especially due to the underlying malignancy in affected individuals. Its symptoms include respiratory, skin, oral, and other lesions. To diagnose paraneoplastic pemphigus, a blood test is generally carried out to check for the presence of IgG antibodies. After this, signs such as concurrent internal tumor, polymorphic mucocutaneous eruption, and serum antibodies with a specific immunoprecipitation pattern which indicate paraneoplastic pemphigus are checked for. There is no specific treatment for the pemphigus other than supportive measures such as attending to secondary infections and pain management. However, immunomodulators and immunosuppressive agents may be employed.

Factors such as the growing global prevalence of cancer, increasing consumption of tobacco, rising awareness, and unhealthy lifestyles drive the global paraneoplastic pemphigus (PNP) disease market. The rising health care expenditures, favorable insurance coverage, and increasing number of research & development activities are a few more propellants of the global paraneoplastic pemphigus (PNP) disease market. On the other hand, lack of awareness and stringent regulations may hinder the market.

The paraneoplastic pemphigus (PNP) disease market has been segmented by product type into the following categories: immunosuppresants and immunomodulators. The former include prednisolone, azathiprion, cyclosporin, and cyclophosphamide. The latter include gammagard, gamimune, and sandoglobulin. In terms of distribution channel, the paraneoplastic pemphigus (PNP) disease market is divided into the following sections: hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the paraneoplastic pemphigus (PNP) disease market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Geographically, North America dominated the market due to the increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, and strong research & development activities in the region. Adults between the ages of 45 and 70 years constitute the common demographic affected by the paraneoplastic pemphigus disease; however, the disorder may affect children as well. Europe is the second leading market for the paraneoplastic pemphigus (PNP) disease, propelled by the increasing geriatric population and growing use of tobacco in the region. In 2015, the geriatric population in Europe stood at 129.6 million which is likely to reach 169.1 million and 196.8 million in 2030 and 2050 respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness a higher growth rate owing to the rapid surge in population, increasing health care expenditure, favorable health care insurance coverage, and the developing economy of the region. According to Pfizer Inc., 3.6 million males and 4.0 million females in Asia are cancer patients. China alone has 1.6 million male and 1.5 million female cancer survivors. Emerging regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are predicted to create major opportunities for the global paraneoplastic pemphigus (PNP) disease market on account of the growing investment of major market players and increasing private health care insurance coverage here.

Key players operating in this market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Teligent Inc, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Novartis International AG.

