Booster Compressors Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

27th November 2018 – Global Booster Compressors Market is segmented on the basis of geographical region as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. A compressor that deals with air that has been condensed and further compresses it to a higher pressure is known as a booster compressor. The major advantages associated with the use of these booster compressors include dimensional precision, robust construction, and efficient performance.

This type of compressor is being utilized to reimburse the pressure drop in long pipelines or in such applications where a higher pressure is needed for a sub-process. There is a probability that the compression may be single or multi-staged in nature. Besides that, the compressor can also be of a dynamic or displacement type, but it has been found that the piston compressors are the ones that are most frequently used in the Global Booster Compressors Industry.

As far as the power requisite for a booster compressor is concerned, it keeps on mounting as the pressure ratio rises, as the mass flow falls down. It has been proved that the curve for power requirement as a function of the intake pressure possess the similar general form as the curve for a vacuum pump in the Global Booster Compressors Industry.

A booster pump is generally defined as an apparatus that raise the pressure of a fluid. They may be utilized with liquids or gases, but the construction details usually differ relying on the fluid. The booster compressors are developed by skilled and expert professionals with the help of advanced technology and machines that make them much more compatible for the respective applications.

Booster Compressor performs the main function of delivering high-pressure air. The most striking aspect that makes it more appealing and favorable in nature is that it saves power up to 35% when compared to traditional high-pressure compressors.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Kaeser Compressors

BOGE

Atlas Copco

Ariel

PETALL

Sperre

Adson Engineering Corporation

Sauer Compressors

Bauer Group

SeaComAir

Almig

Haskel International

RIX Industries

Nanjing Hengda Compressor

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Stage Booster Compressors

Double Stage Booster Compressors

Multi Stage Booster Compressors

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Agriculture

Construction

Automotive

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Booster Compressors in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

