Cloud Storage Gateway Market worth $3579.2 Million by 2020

The report “Cloud Storage Gateway Market by Type (Virtual Cloud Storage Gateway Appliances, Physical Cloud Storage Gateway Appliances) – Worldwide Forecast and Analysis (2015 – 2020)”, defines and divides the Cloud Storage Gateway market into various segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. Cloud storage gateway market is expected to grow from $909.2 Million to $3579.2 Million by 2020 with a CAGR of 31.5% for the forecast period.

“Study answers several questions for the stakeholders, primarily which market segments to focus in the next two to five years for prioritizing the efforts and investments.”

Scope of the Report

The research report categorizes the cloud storage gateway market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following subsegments:

By Type

• Virtual Cloud Storage Gateway Appliances

• Physical Cloud Storage Gateway

By Deployment Model

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

• SMBs

• Large Enterprises

By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Research and Education

• High Tech and Electronics

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the North American cloud storage gateway market

• Further breakdown of the European market

• Further breakdown of the APAC market

• Further breakdown of the MEA market

• Further breakdown of the Latin American market

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

The cloud storage gateway market is estimated to grow from USD $909.2 Million in 2015 to USD $3579.2 Million by 2020, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.5% during the forecast period. The cloud storage gateway appliances are gaining traction among the users due to continuous rise in data, need to integrate cloud storage with legacy/local object storage, and rising need for data encryption. Hence, the adoption of cloud storage gateway appliances (Physical and Virtual) in various industries is increasing, which is one of the factors driving this market.

This research report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting it along with the future roadmaps. Additionally, the report emphasizes on key adoption trends, evolution of cloud computing, attractive market opportunities, and business cases in this innovative market. MarketsandMarkets expects a significant growth trend of cloud storage gateway solutions in various industries as there is a massive rise in the demand of the solutions required to manage the huge volume of data along with better recovery and backup solutions.

The cloud storage gateway market is broadly segmented by type: virtual storage gateway appliances, physical storage gateway appliances ; by type of deployment model: Public cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud; by type of organization : Small and Medium-Sized Business (SMB), and Large enterprises; by industry verticals: banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, research and education, high tech and electronics, media and entertainment and by region: North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America (LA), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

There are a few assumptions that have been taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise of the cloud storage gateway. These global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rate of impact on this market. Thus, the dollar fluctuations are also assumed to not affect the market forecast to a significant extent. Also, market size for hardware-related tools and equipment used in the cloud storage market is not taken into consideration while the overall sizing of the cloud storage gateway market.

The cloud storage gateway market research report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

• This report segments the market into type of cloud storage gateway appliances covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across different regions.

• This report will help them better understand the competitor and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, mergers and acquisition and venture capital funding. Besides, there are company profiles of top 10 players in this market.

Browse 66 market data tables and 42 figures spread through 138 pages and in-depth TOC on “Cloud Storage Gateway Market by Type (Virtual Cloud Storage Gateway Appliances, Physical Cloud Storage Gateway Appliances) – Worldwide Forecast and Analysis (2015 – 2020)”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-storage-gateway-market-11841323.html

