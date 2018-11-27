Dairy Cattle Feed Market expected to register a promising CAGR of 2.7% during the period (2018 -2023)- Market Data Forecast

Global Dairy Cattle Feed Market Overview

Dairy cattle feed is made specifically with the aim of improving the production of milk. Dairy cattle feed is especially rich in carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals which are needed for the healthy growth of a milking animal. Common ingredients of cattle feed include corn-fed, soy feed, rice bran, oilseeds, alfalfa and wheat which is a major ingredient in almost all varieties of cattle feed due to its property of maintaining proper digestion of dairy cattle.

Request for Sample @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/dairy-cattle-feed-market-3737/request-sample

The major factors affecting the Dairy Cattle Feed market is the obvious increase in demand for milk products. So the rising populations and changing consumption patterns of the people can be considered as indirect growth factors resulting in an increased demand for dairy products. Maintaining a healthy diet also prevents metabolic diseases in the herd and this serves as another growth factor for the market. As for the restraints for the market, the higher cost for specialized feed is the main one. The prospective advantages of using dairy cattle feed are also unknown to several regions and farmers still use traditional diets for their cattle. This lack of awareness among farmers is another restraining factor for the market.

Global Dairy Cattle Feed Market Forecast Report (2018-2023)

Global Dairy Cattle Feed Market was worth USD 66.66 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 2.7%, to reach USD 76.16 billion by 2023.

Browse Report Brief and TOC @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/dairy-cattle-feed-market-3737/

Global Dairy Cattle Feed Market Segmentation

The major factors affecting the Dairy Cattle Feed market is the obvious increase in demand for milk products. So the rising populations and changing consumption patterns of the people can be considered as indirect growth factors resulting in an increased demand for dairy products. Maintaining a healthy diet also prevents metabolic diseases in the herd and this serves as another growth factor for the market. As for the restraints for the market, the higher cost for specialized feed is the main one. The prospective advantages of using dairy cattle feed are also unknown to several regions and farmers still use traditional diets for their cattle. This lack of awareness among farmers is another restraining factor for the market.

The Global Dairy Cattle Feed market is broadly classified into Vitamins, Trace Minerals, Amino Acids, Feed Antibiotics, Feed Acidifiers, Feed Enzymes, Antioxidants and Other Additives based on product type, by ingredient type they are classified into Corn, Soybean Meal, Wheat, Oilseeds and Grains and Others and based on Application they come under Dairy Cattle Growth Phase divided into Heifers and Dairy Cows and Others. Based on geography, the global market is analyzed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The Dairy Cattle Feed Market is dominated by North America in 2016 with the region accounting for 36% of the overall market share. North America was followed next in line by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as is evident from the high CAGR value for the region.

Major Players:

The major companies dominating this market for its products and services are

Cargill Incorporated,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

BASF SE, Royal DSM NV,

Nutreco NV,

Amul,

Kent Nutrition Group,

Hi-Pro Feeds LP,

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC,

Kapila Krishi Udyog Limited and Agro Feed Solutions.

Buy now @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/cart/buy-now/dairy-cattle-feed-market-3737/

Customize Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/dairy-cattle-feed-market-3737/customize-report

For more information:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager at Market Data Forecast

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Tel: +1-888-702-9626

Website: www.marketdataforecast.com