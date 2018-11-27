Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market worth $1,094.8 million by 2023

Browse 86 market data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 119 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market – Global Forecast to 2023”

Based on product, the kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into kits, cassettes & cartridges, spin columns, filter plates, membrane filters, and other consumables and accessories. The kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global desalting and buffer exchange market in 2018 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing use of desalting kits for analytical sample preparation for SDS-PAGE and mass spectrometry, as well as downstream purification.

Based on technique, the filtration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of technique, the market is broadly segmented into filtration, chromatography, and precipitation. The filtration market is further segmented into ultrafiltration and dialysis techniques. The chromatography market is further segmented into size exclusion chromatography and other chromatography techniques. The filtration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global desalting and buffer exchange market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increased production of biologics and growth of proteomics and genomics research.

Based on application, the bioprocess segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of application, the market is broadly segmented into bioprocess and diagnostics. The bioprocess application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global desalting and buffer exchange market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and monoclonal antibodies, as well as increasing R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global desalting and buffer exchange market. The large share of this regional segment is attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies, and growing research activities in the field of genomics and proteomics.

Key players in the global desalting and buffer exchange market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (US), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Sartorius (Germany).

