Lamp Covers Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

27th November 2018 – Global Lamp Covers Market is segmented by product type as Metal, PVC, Cloth Art, and Other. A fixture that envelopes the light bulb on a lamp to spread the light it emits is known as a lamp cover. It is the thing that stands out and is clearly distinguished on a lamp or ceiling light. The key function that it performs is of diffusing and redirecting the light that is given off by the bulb for utmost efficiency.

Conical, cylindrical and other variety of forms on floor, desk or table top-mounted as well as suspended lamp models are the most common and familiar ones among all the lamp covers. The aspect of decorative and aesthetic feature play a major role in these lamp covers. These covers actually put an amazingly glaring impact on the overall decor and style of any room in the house.

They were designed to suit favorably with both table lamps as well as hanging ceiling lamps, so that the customers can modify and beautify their lighting at home the way they want. Moreover, as the liking towards lamp covers are growing tremendously across the globe, manufacturers are innovating with bold geometric patterns that are found in two color variations that appears great from both the sides. The most striking aspect attached with these newly introduced covers is that the fabric cover can even be detached and machine-washed to maintain its brightness and freshness.

Lamp covers are available in end number of designs, shapes, colors, sizes as well as materials in the lamp covers market. Various materials that are employed while manufacturing a lamp cover include fabric, parchment, glass, Tiffany glass, as well as plastic. Common fabric materials like silk, linen, cotton, and paper are also utilized for the production. Fabric covers are made more fragile with the help of metal frames to provide a proper shape to the lamp covers, whereas paper covers can hold their shape devoid of any support. And that is the reason why paper covers are said to be more durable than fabric covers. Darker covers at times attach a reflective liner like gold or silver so that the light output can be enhanced.

A wide range of shapes entailing drum, empire, bell or coolie are available for the lamp covers. Other than the basic ones, shapes like square, cut-corner, hexagon, gallery, oval, and scalloped are also available. Lamp Covers Market is segmented by application as Household and Commercial.

