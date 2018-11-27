Making The Dream Of Having A Perfect Wedding Come True

The Shaadi By Marriott event hosted by the Renaissance hotel and Fairfield Marriott Lucknow hotels was a rich and extravagant affair, and organized by GTC (Good Times Concepts Events) which highlighted décor, and designs that was hues of pink and white by the most prominent decorators of the city GTC Events. The evening was celebrated with food and beverage curated to perfection, a blend of international delicacies and local flavors striking that perfect balance between simplicity and extravagance, matched with a dynamic ambience and world- class service. The highlight of the evening was the bridal fashion couturier line presented by Sana Chandna Kapoor, Sumit Das Gupta and Royal Fables ( Kamini & Chandni Seohara, Alka & Yashodhra Pratapgarh,Manjari Mishra, Asma Hussain)..

Organizer Mr. Ashu Gupta said that Models walked the ramp against stunning back drop of Ren Gardens in royal bridal wear, as the décor of candles, chandeliers and drapes, created a stunning visual montage of what a perfect wedding should look like. Paired with delectable cuisine, the evening spelt refined elegance and good taste in every way. we are always coming with a unique concept and themes. I am feeling honor to tell you that our company have completed its 10 years this years. Shaadi by Marriott theme when I am planning only pink color coming to my brain because pink color is considered very auspicious.

Designer Sumit Das Gupta said Its’s wedding collection 3 part like 1st part is sangeet 2nd is Shadi sath phera 3rd is reception party on this show outfits like femals electric blue lehanga with golden puri zari work and pink row silk lehanga with gota work and anarkali zardosi work and indo western and male outfit are Sherwani puri gold zari and kundan work. Fabric used khadi silk and variety handloom fabric with row silk vanarasi broked. Showstopper and special dance performance Bollywood actor Shivendra Singh and 2nd showstopper is famous actor Vishal Patni.

Designer Anshu (Royal fables) said Lucknow is the land of the talukdars and nawabs who were true custodians of court culture with this show royal fables offers a glimpse into their rich textiles, hand craft legacy and folk music.