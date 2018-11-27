Mexico Telecom market Research Report, Industry Research Outlook, Broadband Services Industry Trends, Telecom Industry In Mexico : Ken Research

According to study, “Mexico – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” some of the major companies that are currently working in the Mexico telecoms, mobile and broadband statistics and analyses are Amé,rica Mó,vil (Telcel, Telmex), Megacable, Cablemá,s, Cablevisió,n, Grupo Televisa, Maxcom, Sistemas Interactivos de Telecomunicaciones (SIT), Axtel, Megafó,n, InterCable, CFE, , AT&,T Mexico (Iusacell, Nextel Mexico), Movistar (Telefó,nica Mexico), Globalstar, Unefó,n, Virgin Mobile, Weex, Alestra, Maxcom, Marcate.

Mexico’s telecom market is one of the well-developed in Latin America, which offers a whole range of modern telecommunication services, with high prices and fees. Mexico’s fixed-line telecom sector retains the significant potential for growth, with a population of over 123 million and a fixed-line teledensity of above 18%. Telecommunication market includes radio, television, fixed & mobile telephones and the internet.

Radio market has long been concentrated 80 % of commercial stations are in the hands of only 13 group. In addition, internet access is dominated by either telemax or local cable competitors that are often televisa subsidiaries.

In Mexico, the development of broadband services had a significant positive impact. This is of two types fixed broadband and mobile broadband. Broadband represents the majority of subscription. The fixed broadband market is served by a number of technology platforms including ADSL, fibre-to-the-home (Fttx), WiMAX and leased line. WiMAX makes up a significant proportion of total fixed broadband subscription. The development of national fixed broadband network is based on fibre.

In Mexico major mobile network operators in telecommunication are; telcel, movistar, AT&T and virgin mobile. Telcel is a Mexican wireless telecommunications company: its cellular network covered more than 63% of the geographical area of Mexico, including all major cities, and 90% of Mexico’s population. Telcel holds concessions to operate a wireless network in all nine geographic regions in Mexico using both the 850 megahertz and 1900 megahertz radio spectrum. Movistar offers 850/1900 MHz (2G), 850/900/1900/2100 MHz (3G), HSDPA (3.5G) and 1700/2600 MHz (4G) services in country. AT&T Inc. is an American multinational telecommunications corporation, provides broadband subscription television service. Virgin Mobile is a wireless communications brand used by eight independent brand-licensees worldwide: it offers GSM-1900 (GPRS, EDGE), 850/1900 MHz UMTS and HSPA+.

In Mexico, the Federal telecommunication institute is a telecommunication regulated authority. This authority is part of the Mexico’s secretariat of communications and transport (SCT). The SCT is divided into three subsecretariats: the subsecretariat of infrastructure, the subsecretariat of communications and the subsecretariat of transportation. This authority has some essential features such as a constitutional autonomy, management of its own patrimony & budget, public deliberations, exclusive powers in economic competition matters such as broadcasting & telecommunication sectors and independence of resolutions such as its own statue & general provisions etc.

Major initiative is the Red Compartida, a wholesale shared mobile network, which aims at increasing digital inclusion and connecting Mexico’s rural areas. The spectrum for this network comes from the digital switchover: its goal is to extend coverage to 92.2% of the Mexican population by 2024, particularly those in rural areas currently outside broadband reach.

In 2018, AT&T and Movistar are awarded spectrum in the 2.5 gigahertz band and in March 2018, a wholesale mobile network made available for underserved areas, which aim at delivering mobile voice and data to those areas. This network covers about a third of the population, it is estimated that it will be extended to at least 92% by 2025. In the upcoming years, the combination of a future national broadband network along with 4G LTE services and a highly competitive market will spur the telecoms sector in Mexico and it is estimated that revenues for the sector will increase substantially.

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/telecommunications-and-networking/mexico-telecoms-mobile-broadband/157057-105.html

Related Reports:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/telecommunications-and-networking/oman-telecoms-mobile-market-research/678-105.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/telecommunications-and-networking/macau-telecoms-mobile-broadband/7611-105.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249