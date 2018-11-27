Residential Energy Management Market worth $15,620.9 Million by 2019

The report “Residential Energy Management Market by Platform (Energy Management Platform, Energy Analytics, and Customer Engagement Platform), by User Interface Application, by Communication Technology, and by Region – Global forecast to 2019″, defines and segments the market on the basis of technology solutions, hardware’s, services, and industry with in-depth analysis and forecasting of market size. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.

[148 Pages Report] The Residential energy management market was estimated to be valued at $2,860.4 Million in 2014 and reach $15,620.9 Million by 2019, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.4% between 2014 and 2019.

Major vendors dealing in the Residential energy management market include Elster Group, General Electric Company, Itron Incorporate, Landis+Gyr AG, Schneider Electric SE, Opower Incorporate, Silver Spring Network, Aclara Technologies LLC, AlertMe.com Ltd, Tendril Networks, Inc.

Markets Covered

This market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of platform, user interface application, communication technology, hardware and region. The REM research report categorizes the REM market for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

On the basis of Platform:

• Energy Management Platform (EMP)

• Energy Analytics

• Customer Engagement Platform (CEP)

On the basis of User Interface Application:

• Smart Appliances

• Smart Meters

• Smart Thermostat

• In-House Displays

On the basis of Communication Technology:

• Wi-Fi

• ZigBee

• Z-Wave

• Wireless M-Bus

• Home Plugs

• Threads

On the basis of Hardware:

• Gateways

• Load Control Switches (LCS)

• Demand Response (DR) Devices

• Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) Control Devices

On the basis of Regions:

• North America (NA)

• Europe

• Latin America (LA)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Worldwide, major developed and developing countries face similar challenges when it comes to energy rising demand, high cost, and security and environmental concerns. Hence, there is a crucial need for changing the way that energy resources are generated and distributed. As a result, utilities around the world are in need of efficient, reliable, and secure ways to manage energy generation, transmission, and distribution. The residential sector alone consumes 18% of world’s total energy that is 92 quadrillion British thermal unit (Btu) energy is consumed. Out of this, 40 quadrillion Btu energy is loss in the form of electricity. Hence, to bridge this gap between the consumption and loss, there is a need for an efficient energy management system with stringent policies and standards.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2P21Y0o

The Residential Energy Management (REM) global market is segmented by MarketsandMarkets in terms of platform such as Energy Management Platform (EMP), Energy Analytics and Customer Engagement Platform (CEP). The REM market is further segmented on the basis of User Interface Application such as Smart Appliances, Smart Meters, Smart Thermostat an In-House Displays. And by regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).

Resident buildings consume about 20-40% of the total energy intake of a country and therefore it forms a potential source of energy savings. Hence the need for an intelligent Energy management system for residential sector has come up to optimize the use of energy. An intelligent REM can cut down the extra usage of energy resources and also bring down the bills for the consumer. REM system has come up with smart devices like Smart applications, smart meters, smart thermostats, in-house display and many more that contribute in optimization use of energy.

The report draws the competitive landscape of the REM market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies that the key players are adopting in order to gain an edge over their competitors. The report also includes the mergers and acquisition of top players that provide REM solutions. The key strategies followed by most companies in the REM market are innovative technologies, customized solutions and acquiring relatively small domain expert players. The leading players in this market are Elster, General Electric, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric, Opower and several others.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Residential Energy Management market to grow from $2,860.4 Million in 2014 to $15,620.9 Million by 2019, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.4%. In terms of regions, North America and Europe are expected to be the biggest markets in terms of revenue contribution, while Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are expected to experience increased market traction, during the forecast period.

Browse 73 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 148 pages and in-depth TOC on “Residential Energy Management Market by Platform (Energy Management Platform, Energy Analytics, and Customer Engagement Platform), by User Interface Application, by Communication Technology, and by Region – Global forecast to 2019”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/residential-energy-management-market-46579295.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com