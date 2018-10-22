Pelicanwealth.com is Your Preferred Partner for Lifetime Income Annuities

pelicanwealth.com was founded in 2010 with the idea of providing effective solutions to users looking for financial advice. With Naples Life insurance annuity plans providing life insurance annuity death benefit you can be rest assured that your Lifetime Income Annuities are being put to good use by PelicanWealth.com.

We are a company that is driven by passion to give you effective solutions, and with Dr. Frank’s 25 year experience we always strive to give you a solution for any and every financial problem. We are a “fee-based”, asset management Registered Investment Advisor firm. Our varied plans provide effective solutions through their benefits, and here are some of the benefits of our Lifetime Income Annuities:

Single Premium Immediate Annuity (SPIA)

This annuity is similar to many Social Security and corporate pensions where income is guaranteed for life, but the access to principal is lost in the process. At Pelican Wealth, we don’t recommend this type of annuity except in special circumstances.

Multi-Year Guarantee Annuity (MYGA)

This annuity has similarities to a bank CD where the interest rate is guaranteed for a specified period of time.

Variable Annuity

In this annuity you get lifetime income where the principal amount is at risk. We always advise our users to discuss about this annuity before signing on the dotted line.

Fixed Indexed Annuity (FIA)

Unlike our Variable Annuity, you do get lifetime income, but the principal amount is never at risk. This happens to be one of our most recommended plans because users can relate to the amazing benefits shared as part of the plan. We are thrilled to state that most users call and recommend this plan to their friends and family, and the word of mouth promotion for this plan, makes it the most loved annuity.

In case of any queries, we can be reached at:

Pelican Wealth Advisors, LLC

27499 Riverview Center

Blvd #126,

Bonita Springs,

FL 34134