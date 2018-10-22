World Amblyopia (Lazy Eye) Market Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Market Highlights:

The lazy eye disease or amblyopia is a childhood condition affecting the development of vision. In this disease, it the brain does not acknowledge the images seen by the eye. The condition affects only one of the eye but can further result in the impairment of vision in the other eye. Increasing prevalence of the lazy eye diseases and growing child population are the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. According to the National Health Service, U.K, 1 in every 50 children is predicted to develop a lazy eye. Moreover, in 2016, it was reported that there were approximately 4014.3 million children within the U.K. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures and increasing R&D by the major market players fuel the market growth. However, lack of awareness and unavailability of the effective treatment procedures may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The lazy eye market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global lazy eye market owing to the well-developed healthcare sector, growing child population, and rising healthcare expenditure. According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation in 2016, the child population (0-4 years) in the U.S. was estimated to be around 19927 million. Moreover, the presence of leading market players in the region fuels the market growth.

Europe is the second largest global lazy eye market. Availability of funds for research and huge patient population are the major drivers of the market growth within the region. On the regional basis, the European market for lazy eye is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Presence of the developed economies like Germany, Italy, France within the regions enables Western Europe to lead the market. On the other hand, Eastern Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region owing to the developing healthcare sector and rising per capita healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the presence of the developed economies like India and China within the region fuels the market. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017, the Indian healthcare sector was estimated to be one of the fastest growing sectors and was expected to advance at an approximate CAGR of 22.87% from 2015-2020 and reach USD 280 billion by the year 2020.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the lazy eye market due to the poor availability of the healthcare services and low per capita healthcare expenditures within the African region. On the other hand, the Middle East is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the projected period, 2017-2023.

Key players of Global Lazy Eye Market:

The key players in the global lazy eye market are inclusive of Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India), Adwia Pharmaceuticals Co. (Egypt), 3M (U.S.), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. (U.S.), Rebion (U.S.), Vivid Vision, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Segments:

The global lazy eye market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into strabismic amblyopia, refractive amblyopia, deprivation amblyopia, and others. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into general eye test, squint test, and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into corrective eyewear, eye patches, surgery, atropine eye drops, and others. The corrective eyewear segment is sub-segmented into glasses, contact lenses, and others. On the basis of the end-users, the market is segmented into eye care clinics, hospitals, retail pharmacies, and others.

