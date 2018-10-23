Computer Networking Services In Houston, TX

Houston, TX/2018 – Computer network infrastructure forms the backbone of applications used in the organizations. Netsync Network Solutions provides a full range of products and services to integrate network of the organizations operating in Houston, TX.

The experts use consultative approach and fabricate customized services depending upon the client’s requirement. They hold prestigious industry recognitions like HUB, DIR to name a few. Also they are well known for providing innovative and best in class products and services to their clients.

They consider current and future requirements of clients to determine the suitable core equipment including routing and switching equipment. They offer full range of routing and switching equipment, software and services to support the network demands of organizations irrespective of their size. The network solutions provided by them are:

• Application Optimization

• Routers (Enterprise/Branch/Industrial/Mobile/WAN/Edge)

• Switches (LAN Access/Core/Distribution, Industrial)

• Cloud Connectors

• Energy and Asset Management

• Network Management

Their skilled team is available round the clock to assist their clients. They have partnered with many reputed companies like Intel, D-Link, Emerson, Lenovo, NVIDIA etc. Also, they are designated Cisco Gold Partner and Cisco Master Collaboration Partner.

Other Services Offered:

• Data Center & Cloud – The team optimizes the data storage system by integrating variety of servers to meet the requirements of the organization. They assist with data backup, security and server virtualization.

• Wireless & Mobility – They provide full range of products to meet wireless requirements of the clients. They offer outdoor mobility, real-time location analytics and high density wireless solutions.

• Physical Security – Security is an important aspect of a digital operations system. They offer a range of IP access control systems, video surveillance units and IP surveillance cameras to ensure physical security.

• Cyber Security – In the light of evolving cyber-attacks, they provide cyber security strategy, cyber security threat & risk assessment, cyber security architecture and implementation services to clients in order to manage cyber security.

• End-User Computing and VDI – They have a skilled team to deploy, configure and support top-of-the-line equipment for on-location remote users.

• Staffing – The technical recruitment team pays keen attention to the requirements of client projects and vet skilled candidates to match these needs. They provide services for contract, direct, full-time placements and payroll.

You can contact Netsync Network Solutions at (713) 218-5000 for any queries. They are located at 2500 West Loop South, Suite 410, Houston, TX 77027. For further information, please visit https://www.netsyncnetwork.com/