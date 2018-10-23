Confocal Laser Scanning Microscope Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​Confocal laser scanning microscopy is a method for obtaining high-resolution optical images with depth selectivity. It is basically an optical imaging method used to increase optical resolution and contrast of a micrograph by means of adding a spatial pinhole placed at the confocal plane of the lens to eliminate out-of-focus light. Confocal laser scanning microscope has the capability to acquire in-focus images from selected depths. It enables the reconstruction of three-dimensional structures from the obtained images by collecting sets of images at different depths (a process known as optical sectioning) within a thick object. Confocal laser scanning microscopes require very good optics, one or more lasers, an integrated beam scanning – image acquisition and image processing system. Confocal microscopy allows accurate and non-destructive optical sectioning in a plane perpendicular or parallel to the optical axis of the microscope. This method has a lot of demand in the scientific and industrial communities and common applications includes life sciences, semiconductor inspection and materials science. These microscopes provide better resolution on both the vertical and horizontal planes. Confocal laser scanning microscopes offer advantages, especially in imaging thick cells with a high density of intracellular components. It provides blur-free images of thick specimens at various depths. Images covering every detail of the specimen is taken and projected with the help of a computer. There are many other benefits as well of using this type of microscope which includes the detailed study of minute objects within a sample and the ability to filter fluorescence colors providing views of a sample not visible using white light. Such microscope offers an easily upgraded confocal viewing system that provides accurate resolutions. Such microscope also improves the signal-to-noise ratio.

Increasing demand of efficient tools for early diagnosis of chronic and life threatening disorders, support from the government in order to improve the overall healthcare services, expanding research and development in various technical fields as well as the need for high-speed imaging abilities are some of the primary factors driving the growth of global confocal laser scanning microscope market. However, the higher price of progressive microscopes and custom duty on healing instruments are some of the factors hindering the market growth. Confocal laser scanning microscope has considerable advantage over a conventional microscope as it rejects the light that does not come from the focal plane, allowing one to perform optical slicing and construction of three-dimensional images.

The global confocal laser scanning microscope market is segmented on the basis of application, type and region. On the basis of application the confocal laser scanning microscope market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, medical science, electronics, research institutes, optics, crystallography, life science imaging systems, industrial testing instruments and others. The confocal laser scanning microscope is a fundamental tool for many biomedical imaging applications at the level of the light microscope. Based on the type, the global confocal laser scanning microscope market is segmented into confocal microscopes, ophthalmic microscopes, electron microscopes, and skimming investigation microscopes. The confocal laser scanning microscope is a tool for the investigation of skin drug delivery systems and diagnosis. Geographically, the confocal laser scanning microscope market is segmented into U.S., Japan, China, Europe and Taiwan.

Some of the key players operating in the global confocal laser scanning microscope market with most significant development are Motic Instruments Inc., Advanced Microscopy Group, Thomas Scientific, Molecular Probes, MAVIG, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Asylum, Leica Microsystems, Carl Zeiss AG, Japanese Electronics Co., Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thorlabs and Bruker among others.

