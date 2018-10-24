boAt ropes in Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador

New Delhi, October 23, 2018

boAt – a lifestyle brand that deals in fashionable consumer electronics like- earphones, headphones, speakers, travel charger & premium rugged cables has signed on Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as their new brand ambassador to help steer the brand to its target audience of fashionable youthful consumers.

In a sector dominated by established global brands, boAt has ramped up quickly in a short span of two years, through its core high-quality audio product line of smart, efficient, stylish and durable ‘hearables’. Bollywood’s rising star strengthens the brand narrative of boAt’s high tech solutions offering the best in style and fashion. With a strong focus on consumer desires and aesthetics, the brand has created products that seamlessly integrate into the evolved consumer’s personal style statement. The trendy look and feel of the boAt bluetooth speakers and headphones, have led to the new category of ‘hearables’ akin to fashion accessories. It has already created a community of over 800,000 boAtheads (consumers) who want to be seen listening and wearing their boAt accessories to make a lifestyle statement.

Says boAt co-founder Aman Gupta: “We are happy to be associated with one of the most promising and upcoming stars in Bollywood Kartik Aaryan. His fun, easy-going and youthful persona goes perfectly with the brand’s DNA and we are hopeful he is going to take our brand’s style quotient to a whole new level. He complements our commitment to product designs and aesthetics and is seen as credible influencer amongst the new age millennials. Thus aligning with our brand image which is all about building brand equity through credible influencers and a strong word –of–mouth approach.”

Commenting on the association, Actor Kartik Aaryan, said. “I am thrilled to be a part of boAt’s incredible journey of success and innovation. The brand perfectly represents a generation that is energetic, unapologetic and fun loving which resonates with my personality and age. The millennial audio brand offers designs that are bold, fresh and in line with the latest lifestyle trends, making it the preferred choice for those who looks to make a statement with their choice of accessories. I love the way the products seamlessly integrate into my lifestyle.”

“I am a proud boAt-head now.” He added

Kartik gained popularity through his recent films ‘Pyaar Ka Panchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.