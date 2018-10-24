Zinc Stearate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Rapid industrialization and growing demand from various end-use industries are expected to boost the growth of global zinc stearate market in the coming years. In addition, increasing demand for polyvinyl chloride and other polymers that uses metallic stearates in different types of processing coupled with growing usage of metallic stearates during manufacturing of various polymers, such as polyolefin, phenolic resins, and polystyrene could lead the lead the zinc stearate market towards substantial growth. Moreover, metallic stearate can be used in variety of applications ranging from water repellence, foam inhibition, lubrication, stabilizing, separating properties, and gelling.

The global zinc stearate market could witness a substantial growth on account of rising augmentation of zinc stearate in end-use industries. In addition to this, growing demand from emerging countries such as China and India is likely to further usage of zinc stearate. Zinc stearate can also applied in PVC in order to enhance the color along with effective impact. Zinc stearate also finds application in several products of lipsticks, face powders, eyeliner, foundations, and mascara. Furthermore, zinc stearate used in fragrances, deodorants, and other beauty products. The demand of zinc stearate in rubber industry and PVC is anticipated to boost the application of zinc stearate.

On the other side, availability of substitute stearate and health regulations could slow down the growth of zinc stearate market. In addition, lack of zinc stearate production in comparison with the growing demand could hamper the market.In terms of geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to acquire the largest share in the zinc stearate market in the coming years, owing to growing industries such as paints, coatings, and rubber along with increasing number of consumers. In addition, Europe and North America could experience a steady growth due to growing infrastructure and improving economic conditions of some countries. Governments in developing countries are concentrating on research and development activities to come up with advancement in the field in order to offer healthy life to the population.

The Middle East and Africa region could increase their market share on account of political support in improving infrastructure along with increasing consumer base in the region.Some key players such as Linan Huali Plastic Co., Ltd., Nikunj Chemicals, Krish Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Pratham Stearchem Pvt. Ltd., and Plastics Material Factory could lead the zinc stearate market towards substantial growth in the coming years.

