Contract Electronic Manufacturing Services

Circuitsify is a turnkey electronics manufacturing services provider, located in Los Angeles, California and off-shore manufacturing facilities in the “hardware silicon valley” Shenzhen, China.

We provide complete Product Design, Development and Packaging of Electronics from Electrical Engineering, Circuit Design, Software Development, Schematic Capture, Printed Circuit Board Design, Mechanical Engineering, Fabrication, Assembly, Testing, Development of Test Fixtures and Complete Manufacturing from Proto-Types to full Production.

Circuitsify was originally founded as an electronics product development and Printed Circuit Board manufacturing company. We develop (design, conceptualization, prototyping, tooling), we manufacture (procurement, fabrication, quality control, assembly) and we manage the supply chain (warehousing, packing, fulfillment and logistics) for innovative electronic products on behalf of our customers .

Our role as an Original Design Manufacturer and a Contract electronics Manufacturer is to develop new products by turning idea and concept to physical and workable products in mass quantities while optimizing cost, quality, time-to-market, confidentiality.

Circuitsify contributes to the notion of the connected world with full stack development services covering both software and hardware. We help design, prototype, develop, test, integrate, and deploy intelligent, seamlessly connected high tech solutions and their integral parts — from hardware, drivers, and firmware, to embedded electronics through to software applications for web, desktop and mobile.

We specialize in full stack development. That means our software developers and hardware specialists can program components on as low level as drivers and firmware; design and build PCBs and embedded electronics; implement software applications for web, desktop and mobile. These could be wearable technologies, connectivity solution(e.g., Bluetooth, Zigbee,etc), sensor solution and complex ecosystems for the Internet of Things with application in telecommunication, health care, security surveillance system, consumer electronics, energy conversation, industrial equipment and more.

Contact Information:

Contact Person: Kai Huang

Email: info@circuitsify.com

Phone: (+1)213-716-2203

Company: Circuitsify

Country: United States