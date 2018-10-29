Number of Commercial Buildings are Expected to Increase in Near Future this Factor Drive Growth of the Global Ceiling Tiles Market

MarketResearch.biz has published a new report titled Global Ceiling Tiles Market by Product Type (Mineral Wool, Metal, Gypsum, and others), Application, And Region – Global Forecast to 2026.”, which offers a holistic view of the global ceiling tiles market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017–2021) is projected to be US$ 26,258.1 Million, which is expected to increase rather significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the France IT cooling systems market, and their financial, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The France IT cooling systems market is segmented on the basis of type, application and zone.

Ceiling tiles, also known as ceiling panels, are placed in aluminum framework to cover the ceiling area. Ceiling tiles are lightweight and are excellent sound absorbs. Also, ceiling tiles provide thermal insulation and fire insulation and are widely used inside the room to reduce noise and to decorate inner section of room. Gypsum, mineral fiber, and metals are common raw materials used for manufacturing ceiling tiles.

Global Ceiling Tiles Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for ceiling tiles from residential, commercial, industrial and other sectors is a major factor driving growth of the global ceiling tiles market. Development of innovative buildings designs, and availability of variety of ceiling tiles in different textures, size, and colors is expected to boost growth of the global ceiling tiles market.

Ceiling tiles are manufactured as a single unit through which provides easy installation, which allows construction companies to reduce their labor costs. Ceiling tiles also offer high insulation properties with low thickness. These are additional factors expected to drive growth of the global ceiling tiles market.

High raw material cost of ceiling tiles is a key factor restraining growth of the global ceiling tiles market. In addition, availability of substitutes for ceiling tiles is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global ceiling tiles market.

Increasing infrastructural development and growing construction industry in emerging countries is expected to provide potential opportunities for the plyers in the global ceiling tiles market. In addition, development of decorative drop ceiling tiles that are resistant to damage due to harsh weather conditions is expected to create significant opportunities for players in the global ceiling tiles market.

Global Ceiling Tiles Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global ceiling tiles market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global ceiling tiles market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Global Ceiling Tiles Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. The product type segment includes mineral wool, wood ceiling panels, bathroom ceiling panels, metal, gypsum, ceiling materials and others. Application segment includes residential, commercial ceiling tiles, office ceiling tiles, and industrial. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

According to global ceiling tiles market infographics published on MarketResearch.biz, over 7.6% CAGR by type.

By product type: Gypsum ceiling tiles segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 7.6%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the product type segments.

By application: Residential segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share among the application segments, registering a CAGR of over 7.5% over the forecast period.

By region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global ceiling tiles market in 2016, and is expected to record highest CAGR of over 8.1% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Ceiling Tiles Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global ceiling tiles market includes profiles of major companies such as Knauf Gips KG, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., USG Corporation, SAS International, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, Shandong Huamei building materials Co., Ltd., Burgess CEP, Hunter Douglas NV, and Rockwool International A/S.

Ceiling Tiles Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ceiling tiles market for 2017–2026.

