Silicon EPI Wafer Market Rising Demand, and Growing Industry 2018 to 2025

Silicon EPI Wafer is a semiconducting wafer used for the manufacturing of integrated circuits. At an advanced scale, the silicon wafer is blended with epitaxial growth that is deposition of a crystalline layer over a crystalline-based semiconductor substrate, hence the name Silicon EPI wafer, which acts as a high purity layer with room for the formation of thick dopes.

Silicon EPI wafers are utilized for element of diode and transistor or substrate for IC such as bipolar type and MOS type.

The Silicon EPI Wafer market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicon EPI Wafer.

This report presents the worldwide Silicon EPI Wafer market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Shin Etsu (JP)

Sumco (JP)

Siltronic (DE)

SunEdison (US)

LG Siltron (KR)

SAS (TW)

Okmetic (FI)

Shenhe FTS (CN)

SST (CN)

JRH (CN)

MCL (CN)

GRITEK (CN)

Wafer Works (TW)

Zhonghuan Huanou (CN)

Simgui (CN)

Silicon EPI Wafer Breakdown Data by Type:

300 mm

200 mm

≤ 150 mm

Others

Silicon EPI Wafer Breakdown Data by Application:

Memory

Logic/MPU

Others

Silicon EPI Wafer Production by Region:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Region: North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Rest of Europe,Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of South America,Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa,Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Silicon EPI Wafer status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Silicon EPI Wafer manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silicon EPI Wafer :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Silicon EPI Wafer market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

