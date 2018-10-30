‘Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Human Resource Management’: Mr. Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL

• Mr. Sanjay Banga delivered the Inaugural Address at The ‘Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization HR’ Program by NIPM at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

Mr. Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL focused on the development of Machine Learning and How AI will transform Human Resource Management during his inaugural address at the ‘Artificial Intelligence & Digitalization in HR’ program organized by the National Institute of Personnel Management at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Stressing importance to machine and deep learning, the key highlights of the program included discourse on managing expectations of the Next-Gen workforce through AI-based HR practices, using HR analytics to make effective talent decisions for organizations and guiding HR professionals in the usage of advanced techniques for better business decisions.

Delivering the inaugural address, Mr. Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL said, “Human Resource Management is of prime importance for any organisation to achieve its objectives. IoT, which will be driving the 4th Industrial revolution with AI at its core, is going to play a vital role in the way we utilise our manpower. Organisations which embrace technology and reskill their workforce to drive change will reap the benefit and be ahead of the curve. At Tata Power-DDL we are implementing AI for predictive analysis for employee needs and satisfaction, social media analytics for sentimental clustering, default prediction apart from use and implementation in operations.”

Mr. Sushil Kumar Srivastava, Chief-HR & Admin, Tata Power-DDL and Mr. S. Samanta, Head-IT, Tata Power-DDL were also present at the event along with participation from business leaders, human resource management professionals, trainers / management consultants from academia and professionals from Government and voluntary organizations involved with people development.

Photo Caption: Mr. Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL during the inaugural address at the ‘Artificial Intelligence & Digitalization in HR’ program organized by the National Institute of Personnel Management at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi.