Geographic Information System (GIS) Market to reach a market size of $23.7 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, published by KBV research, the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market size is expected to reach $23.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Public-Sector market holds the largest market share in Global Geographical Information System Market by End User in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Private Sector market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Disaster Management Geographical Information System Market by Region in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 10.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.7% during (2018 – 2024) in Global Land Information Geographical Information System Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.6% during (2018 – 2024) in Global Map Viewing (Cartography) Geographical Information System Market.
The Utilities market holds the largest market share in Global Geographical Information System Market by Vertical in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The Retail market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.1% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Healthcare market would garner market size of $995.5 million by 2024.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-geographic-information-system-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Pasco Corporation, Ubisense Group plc. Beijing SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., Hexagon AB, Schneider Electric SE, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Autodesk, Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.
Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size Segmentation
By End User
Public-Sector
Private Sector
By Type
Software
Service
Data
By Application
Disaster Management
Land Information
Map Viewing (Cartography)
Infrastructure Management
Business Information
Military & Defence (Geopolitics)
Mineral Exploration (Geoscience)
Others
By Vertical
Utilities
Transportation
Government Agencies
Retail
Oil & Gas
Healthcare
Financial Services
Telecom
Others
By Geography
North America Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size
US Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size
Canada Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size
Mexico Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size
Rest of Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size
Europe Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Germany Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
UK Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
France Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Russia Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Spain Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Italy Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Rest of Europe Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Asia Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
China Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Japan Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
India Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
South Korea Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Singapore Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Malaysia Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
LAMEA Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Brazil Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Argentina Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
UAE Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Saudi Arabia Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
South Africa Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Nigeria Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Rest of LAMEA Geographic Information System (GIS) Market
Companies Profiled
Pasco Corporation
Ubisense Group plc.
Beijing SuperMap Software Co., Ltd.
Hexagon AB
Schneider Electric SE
Environmental Systems Research Institute
Bentley Systems, Incorporated
Autodesk, Inc.
Pitney Bowes Inc.
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.
