IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Market Overview, Future and Forecast Report to 2025

30th October 2018 – The IP Multimedia Subsystem or IP Multimedia Core Network Subsystem (IMS) is an architectural framework for delivering IP multimedia services. Historically, mobile phones have provided voice call services over a switched-circuit style network, rather than strictly over an IP packet switched network. In market each and every service provided by a telecommunication operator such as video, voice, data services, and so on works in safe environment and has been accessed through various number of devices such as tablets, mobile phone, landline phone or cable. IP multimedia subsystem will enable telecommunication operators to offer varied number of services with the help of single infrastructure capabilities that has been done earlier on individual networks and will allow users to access varied number of applications through one platform from mobile and fixed networks.

Earlier where each of the applications were handling all aspects of the service individually with an IP multimedia architecture been deployed over existing TCP/IP protocol based infrastructure, IP multimedia subsystem enables them to share centralized authentication, databases, billings, and services of the other applications. IP multimedia subsystem is a whole new level to deliver multimedia regardless of the device or the access medium and is expected to change the way a user accesses different communication network. Most of the major players in the field of telecommunication such as Nokia Networks, Samsung, Oracle, Cisco Systems etc, are already providing IP multimedia subsystem solutions and is expected to be covered by most of the telecommunication service providers during the forecast period.

Savings for service providers in terms of infrastructure maintenance cost, enhanced communication between various channels and mediums, cost savings for users in terms of accessing varied number of services with the help of a single device are some of the benefits offered by IP multimedia subsystem that will drive the market size. Cost savings for service providers from maintaining a number of infrastructure platform to a single platform in order to offer a different number of services, increasing intercommunication between different channels and media, and accessibility of number of services via a single device by the users reducing number of devices used and the complexities of these devices are some of the benefits offered by IP multimedia subsystem which will drive the market size.

Additionally, for the service providers who are facing challenges in terms of declining voice revenue in the face of competition, providing IP multimedia subsystem services will help the companies to provide product differentiation in terms of their product offering, flexibility and expandability enabled via IP multimedia subsystem. This would allow service providers to bring new services online as those services emerge and evolve without forcing subscribers to frequently change carriers. Without IP multimedia subsystem services, solution providers will become providers of commoditized services with declining revenues.

The global IP multimedia subsystem market size spans access, device used, service, and geography. On the basis of Access, the global IP multimedia subsystem market size spans cable access, fixed access, mobile access, and fixed wireless. On the basis of Device Used, the global multimedia subsystem market size spans tablets, laptops, smartphones, desktops, landline phones, cable set-top box, and so on. On the basis of Service, the global multimedia subsystem market size spans voice, web, messaging, video, and so on.

On the basis of Geography, the global multimedia subsystem market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North American and European regions are expected to grow during the forecast period because of higher penetration of telecommunication services among their population. The key players of global IP multimedia subsystem market are Samsung, Nokia Networks, Ericson, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent SA, ZTE Corporation, Oracle, Cisco Systems, Genband Inc., BroadSoft Inc., NEC Corporation, Mitel, Acme Packet Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., and Tekelec Inc.

