Industrial IoT And Rise Of Smart Industrial Machinery Manufacturing

Industrial machinery manufacturers are using industrial internet of things (IIoT) for faster production and delivery of industrial machinery to customers. IIoT is a technology in which sensors, computers, networks interact with their environment to generate data and improve industrial processes. It streamlines the flow of information and enables real-time decisions. This leads to enhanced production efficiency, minimal machine breakdowns and lower manufacturing costs. For instance, Stanley Black & Decker implemented IIoT in a plant in Mexico to monitor the status of production lines in real time via mobile devices, this technology improved production equipment efficiency by 24%, labor utilization by 10%, and throughput by 10%.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE INDUSTRIAL MACHINARY MANUFACTURING MARKET TO GROW TO $128 BILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the industrial machinery manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, 3D log scanning is being integrated with saw mill manufacturing equipment to produce high grade lumber at mills. 3D log scanner is a scanner that measures the actual shape of the logs by coupling vision sensors with geometric data on the log. This helps to increase resolution quality, scan speeds and laser lighting which is used to measure dark logs leading to a high-grade lumber recovery. This technology is widely used in super mills which are a conglomerate of satellite mills with around two-three log lines. Also, sensors used in 3D log scanning help to capture the knots faster leading to an optimized yield. Major companies offering saw mill equipment with 3D log scanning technology include Raptor Integration Inc., LMI technologies, JoeScan.

Tetra Laval International S.A. was the largest player in the global industrial machinery manufacturing market in 2017, with revenues of $18.7 billion in 2016. The company’s strategy for its processing operations is to expand its technology in existing and new markets through acquisitions. In 2017, Tetra Pak acquired Johnson Industries International, a USA based mozzarella cheese making equipment manufacturer, adding to its cheese technology portfolio and strengthening its market position.

The industrial machinery manufacturing industry comprises establishments primarily involved in manufacturing industrial machinery such as food and beverage manufacturing machinery, semiconductor manufacturing machinery, sawmill and woodworking machinery (except handheld), machinery for making paper and paper products, printing and binding machinery and equipment, textile making machinery, and machinery for making plastics and rubber products.

