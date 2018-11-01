International Conference 2018

Dev Bhoomi Group of Institution holds International Conference on sustainable development-

Dehradun, 26th October 2018: The Dev Bhoomi Group of Institutions organized the International Conference on Engineering, Technology and Management for Sustainable Development (ICETMSD-2018) in the college premises today. It is a two days conference which has been sponsored by LifeWay Tech India, Print Canvas, CISR Foundation, and VGeekers.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was the Registrar Uttarakhand Technical University, Dr. Anita Rawat.

The program commenced with the lamp lighting ceremony by the Chairman Dev Bhoomi Group of Institutions Mr. Sanjay Bansal, Managing Director Mr. Aman Bansal, Registrar Dr. Manish Mathur, Director Dr. Amit Bhatt, and Professor Dr. Luxmi Sapra.

The first day of the conference witnessed Keynote Lectures, Tutorials, Workshops and Oral Presentations on all aspects of Engineering, Technology, and management. The keynote eminent speakers were the Dean, SET, Adamas University Kolkata, West Bengal, Prof. Gautam Chatterjee, Prof. S. C. Sharma from IIT Roorkee, Saharanpur, Prof. S. Qamar from King Khalid University, Saudi Arabia, Dr. Louis Carter II from Chicago, Illinois, USA, Prof. S.R. Biradar from Karnataka, Prof. Vipin Tyagi from Jaypee University, Guna M.P., Dr. Mayank Singh from Durban, South Africa, Dr. Vibhash Yadav from Rajkiya Engineering College, Banda, UP, Vishnu Dutt from Bengaluru, Dr. V.K. Panchal Former Director & Scientist, DRDO, Govt. of India and Dr. Savita Shiwani from JNU Rajasthan.

During the inauguration, the Chief Guest Dr. Anita Rawat talked about green energy and clean energy. She also threw light on the importance of sustainable development.

Speaking about organizing the conference, the Managing Director Aman Bansal said that sustainable development should be done for the betterment of the future generations. He added that topic because, in this year 2018, The Nobel Prize has been given for the same subject, therefore, Dev Bhoomi Group of Institutions organized the conference”.