LambdaTest Introduces Its WordPress Plugin on Product Hunt

LambdaTest new integration allows users to take Single Click Automated Screenshot from WordPress.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 01, 2018 — LambdaTest, a globally renowned Cross Browser Testing platform, today announced its all new WordPress Plugin. The release aims at helping the WordPress users to perform cross browser testing of their website from the dashboard of WordPress itself. The plugin will enable over 75 Million websites, blogs hosted on WordPress to become Cross Browser Compatible.

Designed exclusively for the WordPress community, LambdaTest focus on finding ways to enhance productivity by minimizing the back & forth time and ultimately pushing out more quality websites, faster.

“As per data over 50% users of WordPress do not perform cross browser testing of their blog, website as it takes a lot of time for testing it on various browsers and mobile devices. That’s when we decided to make this plugin and help the community to perform cross browser testing from their WordPress dashboard itself. The plugin will now ensure that all websites or blogs on WordPress looks pixel perfect in every visibility scenario.” Said Mr. Asad Khan, Founder & CEO of Lambda Test.

Key Benefits:

• Usability: Easily find a bug on your website from WordPress itself without any third party application.

• Quick Resolve: Mark and share a bug with anyone through a sharable and downloadable link with your team.

• Quality Support: Access to LambdaTest 24/7 support team and documentation.

The plugin facilitates the WordPress developers and testers to take full page screenshots of posts and pages and see how they appear across various browsers and device combinations. It comes up with an absolutely simple way for developers to perform quick visual test by comparison.

Other Integrations:

Along with WordPress, LambdaTest offers a variety of other integrations to ease the life of developers and testers including JIRA, Asana, GitHub, Trello, Slack, VSTS, GitLab, BitBucket and Google Chrome.

Pricing & Availability:

LambdaTest WordPress plugin is available for free for all. Other than WordPress Plugin the company also offers a full-fledged Cross Browser Testing platform where users can test their websites on over 2000+ environment combinations. The company offers a try before buy offer where all its features are offered free of cost to all for sixty minutes divided in 10 minutes session per login. User can also avail uninterrupted services at as low as $15 per month on a subscription basis.

