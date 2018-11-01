Software Products Global Market Focus On Expanding Product Portfolio And Service Offering

Software Products Global Market Size

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the software publishers market in 2017, accounting for 40% market share. North America was the second largest region accounting for 31% market share. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% market share.

The number of mergers and acquisitions in the software products industry is increasing. Large companies are acquiring small companies to increase their product and service offerings. High-performance cloud computing businesses and enterprise software vendors are the main acquisition targets for software product companies. For example, IBM Corporation recently acquired SPSS Statistics, Cognos Inc., SoftLayer Technologies Inc. and Varicent Software Inc.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, top software vendors such as Oracle and SAP have been attempting to penetrate the middle market, to expand their client base and increase overall revenues. These companies have begun offering scaled-down, pre-configured versions of their applications. They are pursuing new distribution channels to sell and distribute their software products and are also acquiring mid-market software companies to increase their market shares and revenues. For example, SAP acquired Business One software to penetrate the middle market.

Microsoft Corp. was the largest company in the software products market, with revenues of $57.2 billion for the financial year 2016. Microsoft’s growth strategy is to focus on mobile and cloud solutions; it is also targeting having a billion subscribers for Windows 10 by 2018.

Software product companies develop, market and distribute software products for commercial and personal use. Publishers are usually sold in the form of licenses to use the software for a specified period or permanently. The license generally entitles the buyer to receive updates of the programs. Companies in this industry create and distribute computer software by designing software, providing documentation, assisting in installation and providing support services to software purchasers. Some businesses design, develop and publish; others only publish.

