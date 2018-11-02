Hydrazine Hydrate Market Is Projected To Reach Us$ 536.3 Mn By 2022.

Hydrazine hydrate is an inorganic compound used in various end-user industries owing to its wide range of chemical properties. Hydrazine hydrate is commercially manufactured using three production processes such as Olin-Raschig process, Bayer-Ketazine process and Peroxide process. These production process use various raw materials such as ammonia, hydrogen peroxide, sodium hypochlorite and acetone along with catalysts. Hydrazine hydrate is majorly used in polymer industry as blowing agent. The application of hydrazine hydrate in polymer industry is likely to act as a major driver to the hydrazine hydrate market in the next eight years. Moreover, the application of hydrazine hydrate in agrochemicals and pharmaceutical for manufacturing intermediates is also expected to improve the demand for hydrazine hydrate during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global hydrazine hydrate market was valued at US$ 350.0 Mn in 2013 and is projected to reach US$ 536.3 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2014 to 2022.

In terms of end-user segments, polymerization and blowing agents segment was the largest end-user segment with market share of more than 35% in 2013. Polymerization and blowing agents is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the hydrazine hydrate market, expanding at CAGR of 4.3% from 2013 to 2020. Agrochemicals and water treatment end-users are also anticipated to have significantly high share in the market in the next few years. Production of intermediates used in of insecticides and fungicides is estimated to boost the demand for hydrazine hydrate in the agrochemical market in the near future.

In terms of regions, the global hydrazine hydrate market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for hydrazine hydrate, constituting over 55% share in 2013. Increasing demand for hydrazine hydrate in polymer industry as a blowing agent is projected to drive the hydrazine hydrate market in Asia Pacific in the next few years. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance for the next eight years and is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global hydrazine hydrate market during the forecast period. Rising demand for hydrazine hydrate and its derivatives as chemical blowing agents or foaming agents in various plastic processes is one of the key factors for Asia Pacific region dominance in the global hydrazine hydrate market. In addition, the China-based manufacturers are manufacturing hydrazine hydrate are expanding the existing production facilities for satisfying local needs of hydrazine hydrate, used majorly for manufacturing azodicarbonamide (ADC) required in polymer industry. These factors are expected to drive the hydrazine hydrate market in Asia Pacific in the next few years. The hydrazine hydrate market in North America and Europe is anticipated to remain at moderate pace over the next eight years, due to environmental concerns and carcinogenetic nature of hydrazine hydrate. The hydrazine hydrate market in Latin America is also estimated to grow at considerable pace in the next few years, owing to rising demand for hydrazine hydrate in water treatment and agrochemicals industry. Similar trend is observed in the Middle East and Africa owing to increased demand from agrochemical and polymer industry growth.

Increasing demand for hydrazine hydrate and its derivatives from polymer industry, water treatment and agrochemical industry for intermediates is anticipated to drive the global hydrazine hydrate market in the next few years. Potential application in fuel cell as a substitute to hydrogen is projected to act as opportunity for the hydrazine hydrate market in the next eight years. However, the environmental concerns along with prospective carcinogenic nature of hydrazine hydrate are likely to hamper market growth. Major manufacturers of hydrazine hydrate include Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company Inc., Arkema SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co Ltd., Nippon Carbide Industries Co Inc., Tanshang Chenhong Industrial Co Ltd., LANXESS, Japan FineChem Inc., Hunan Zhuzhou Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd and Yibin Tianyuan Group Co. Ltd.

