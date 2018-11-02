New Trends in CAD mechanical design Engineering

Mechanical Design Engineering

Mechanical design engineering is now becoming major hub in manufacturing and production industry and provides many career options. It is becoming more popular because of the use of softwares in designing. There are many software available in mechanical designing and they are increasing numbers as per the applications and design needs.

Mechanical Engineering is a field that requires both a solid scholarly establishment in basic ideas and in addition proceeded with improvement of expert practice. Colleges and scholastic foundations around the globe offer courses in Mechanical Engineering, which center around the most forward strategies, practices, ideas and gear in a scope of territories significant to mechanical building. Numerous mechanical building courses come full circle with a confirmation or expert accreditation, while others offer scholarly credit toward a Bachelor, Master of PhD program in Mechanical Engineering.

Technologies in mechanical Design

There are many new technologies available let’s discuss some of them in detail

Mechanical Design Techniques

There are many types and techniques in mechanical design engineering are available in the industry. The software such as Computer Aided Design (CAD), Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM), and Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) makes mechanical design automated, easy and simple to learn. There are many mechanical design courses available to learn and master latest mechanical trends. Following are some design techniques used in today’s industries

AutoCAD

It is a commercial Computer Aided Design and drafting software established by Autodesk. AutoCAD is used by many architects, engineers, fashion designers, graphic designers across the world.

Initially, it was intended to use as desktop applications but it is used on mobile and web-based applications. AutoCAD files are easy to save and store. It has great speed, accuracy and it has improved the quality of design. With AutoCAD, it is possible to create documentation of design.

CATIA

It is an acronym of computer-aided three-dimensional interactive application. It was initially developed by Dassault Systemes and they still maintain and develop the software. Up till now, they have introduced six versions of CATIA.

It is nothing but a multi-platform software suit far CAE, CAM, PLM, and 3D.

Solid Works

It is nothing but solid modeling computer-aided design and computer-aided engineering computer program designed to runs on Microsoft Windows. Dassault Systemes published Solid Works, it is used in large

Hyper Mesh

Hyper Mesh is used to generate and manage the largest and most complex models; it supports a wide variety of CAD and solver interfaces, making it a perfect solution for a majority of verticals and domains. The core competency of Hyper Mesh is the ability to generate high-quality mesh quickly.

ANSYS

This software is used to develop and market engineering simulation software. Designing of products and semiconductors as well as creating simulations that test a product’s durability, temperature distribution, fluid movements, and electromagnetic properties is become easier because of ANSYS software.

Employment Prediction in Mechanical Design Engineering

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment of mechanical engineering technicians is predicted to grow five percent between 2012 and 2022, which is slower than average. Opportunities are tied to changes in manufacturing; however, those with skills in the latest technologies, such as 3D printing, could have better job prospects. As of May 2013, mechanical engineering technicians had a mean annual wage of $54,280.

Mechanical engineers are hugely demanded in both India and abroad. The growth is ample in this industry, in fact increasing, as more and more people are showing interest in this field. As per a survey report, ample growth is registered in this industry and it is said that by 2020 Mechanical Engineering will be the highest paid career option.

