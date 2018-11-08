The 15th China Heat Energy Exhibition (Heat China 2019)

Date: August 16-18, 2019

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex

Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

China’s Industrial & Commercial Heat Market Is Heating Up!

According to the observation of Grand View Research, by 2025, global thermal energy storage market will hit USD 12.5 billion. China, as the world’s second biggest economy, and No.1 manufacturer, its industrial and commercial heat market will be a promised fertile ground for investors worldwide.

Review of Heat China 2018

Over 1200 eminent exhibitors from home and abroad gathered on the show floor of Heat China 2018. Feature brands for boilers included Polytechnik, Devotion, Shuangliang, Rosht, Juneng, Lvding, etc. For low-nitrogen burners, there were Wisebond, ZEECO, EBICO, Sookook, etc. The drying equipment sector were also well represented by brands like Zhengxu, Tongyi, Luckingstar, Gesimu, Bilai, BROAD, Shuangzheng, etc.

Preview of Heat China 2019

Heat China 2019 has planed 130,000 sq.m show floor for its grand return! An estimated 2,000+ prestigious brands will bring with them a whole variety of green & smart heating options for industrial, commercial, and residential use. Live conferences dealing with hot subjects like smart heating, low-nitrogen combustion, innovative drying, and etc, will be a glimpse into the heating technology of tomorrow.

Exhibition Scope

▪Boiler, Heating System, Combustion System

▪Heat Exchange Equipment

▪Drying

▪Solar Energy

▪Heat Pump

▪Bioenergy

▪Exhausted Heat Utilization

▪Geothermal Energy

▪Thermal Treatment

▪Heating and Accessories

Subordinate Thematic Shows of Heat China 2019

▪2019 Guangzhou International Heating Boiler and Combustion Systems Expo

▪2019 Guangzhou International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition (PV Guangzhou 2019)

▪2019 Asia-Pacific Biomass Energy Exhibition (APBE 2019)

▪2019 China (Guangzhou) International Electric Heating Exhibition (GEHE 2019)

▪2019 Asia-Pacific Water Heating Exhibition (AWHE 2019)

For more information about Heat China 2019, please refer to our official website or contact us through e-mail provided below.