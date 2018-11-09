Global Ocean Power Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 9, 2018: About Ocean Power

Ocean power or ocean energy involves the process of harnessing the movement of tides in the ocean to generate electricity. Special buoys, turbines, and other technologies are placed in the ocean to capture the power generated from the sea stream and tides that are connected to a generator. This generator converts the power of stream and tide into pollution-free, renewable electricity.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the Global Ocean Power Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.49% during the period 2018-2022.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-ocean-power-market-2018-2022/request-sample

Radiant Insights report, Global Ocean Power Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ANDRITZ HYDRO Hammerfest

Atlantis Resources

Ocean Power Technologies

OpenHydro

Seabased

Wello Oy

Market driver

Growing need for reducing the dependency on fossil fuel

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

High project cost

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Increasing focus on clean energy development

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors

To Browse Full Research Report @:

https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-ocean-power-market-2018-2022

About Radiant Insights:

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc

Contact Person: Michelle Thoras

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Phone: (415) 349-0054

Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com