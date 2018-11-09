Global Omega 3 Ingredient Market Size, Regional Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

The global omega 3 ingredient market was valued around US$ XX Mn in 2017 and growing at a significant CAGR over eight years forecast period 2018-2025

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global omega 3 ingredient market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Market boost and restraining factors

Increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the key factor enhancing the growth of the omega 3 ingredients market. Rising health consciousness among the people is the attributing the growth of the market. Consumers keen towards omega 3 rich food is adding fuel for the growth of the market. Its application in various functional and food supplements is anticipating the growth of the omega 3 ingredients market. Increase in research and development activities are adding scope for the manufacturers in expansion.

However, the stringent government regulations are likely to hamper the growth of the omega 3 ingredients market.

The global omega 3 ingredients market is segmented based on the application and geographical regions.

North America is leading the global omega 3 ingredient market

North America omega 3 ingredients market is the dominant market when compared with that of the other regional markets. Owing to the presence of various industries such as pharmaceutical industries and food industries, the growth of the omega 3 ingredients is found to have a significant growth in this region.

The Europe region fall next to that of the North America in the global omega 3 ingredients market.

The Asia Pacific omega 3 ingredients market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecasted period due to the presence of emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India.

Some of the key players in the global omega 3 ingredients market include:

• Simris Alg (Sweden)

• Algisys (U.S)

• Polaris (U.S)

• Terravia (Solazyme) (U.S)

• Bioceuticals (U.S)

• DSM Nutritional Products (Netherlands)

• Bioprocess Algae, Llc (U.S)

• Neptune Wellness Solutions (Canada)

• Source-Omega (U.S)

Some of the notable market development include

In April 2018, Nordic Naturals introduces five new children’s products at natural products. The new products offer concentrated, triglyceride-form omega-3 fish oil in age-appropriate formulations for cognition, learning and attention, mood health, and more, plus a kid-friendly, fast-melt probiotic powder

Detailed segmentation

By application

• Pharmaceuticals

• Pet and Animal Feed

• Supplements and Functional Foods

• Infant formula

• Others

By geographical regions

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

